Foodservice Peru Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Foodservice Peru Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Peru - The Future of Foodservice to 2021", provides extensive insight and analysis of Peru’s Foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

The Peruvian profit sector foodservice market saw sales value rise at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2014-2016. This growth is forecast to accelerate to 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8%, reflecting the wider Peruvian economy’s steady growth. Approximately 80% of Peruvian are urban dwellers and the majority of foodservice growth opportunities are concentrated in the Lima Metropolitan Area, home to nearly a third of Peru’s total population. Although standards of living have radically improved, driven by falling unemployment and rising disposable incomes, over a quarter of Peruvian still earned an annual household income of under USD$3,000 in 2016. Affordability and good value therefore remain key considerations among Peruvian consumers, with limited, but potentially fruitful growth opportunities for more upscale, premium concepts and aspirational brands such as Starbucks.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1646354-peru-the-future-of-foodservice-to-2021

The report includes -

- Overview of Peru's macro-economic landscape: detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Peru's foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

- Growth dynamics: in-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Peru's foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Peruvian population.

- Key players: overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

- Case Studies: learn from examples of recent successes and failures within Peru's foodservice market.

Scope

- Peru's healthy economic climate is driving investment and aggressive expansion plans by international chains across restaurant channels, with revenue growth among chain operators forecast to outpace that of independents to 2021.

- Peruvian consumers’ growing affluence will increasingly drive them to more experiential, higher cost channels and premium, aspirational concepts and brands such as Starbucks. QSR chains should therefore work harder to cultivate stronger brand awareness and consumer loyalty, or risk losing market share to alternative channels.

- Revenue generated from takeaway transactions is forecast to grow at a significantly faster pace than that generated from dine-in occasions across restaurant channels to 2021. This trend will be most pronounced in the FSR and QSR channels, as young, busy urban consumers increasingly seek out high quality, convenience options from operators.

Reasons to buy

- Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within Peru's foodservice market.

Table of Content: Key Points

Introduction

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

GDP and Consumer Price Index

Population and demographic highlights

Annual household income distribution

Introducing the Consumer Segments

Consumer segment profiles and key identification metrics

Segment engagement overview in four key profit sector channels

Profit Sector Metrics

Key metric highlights

Value share and growth by channel

Outlets and transactions growth by channel

Operator buying volumes and growth by channel

Channel historic and future growth dynamics

Outlet type and type of ownership growth dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Summary and key take-out

Metrics

Key players

Key consumers

Why?

What?

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1646354-peru-the-future-of-foodservice-to-2021

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts