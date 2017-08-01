Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics/Software Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics/Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has transformed biomedical research, making genome and RNA sequencing an affordable and commonly used tool for a wide variety of research applications. As a result, the market has been stressed to manage the enormous data output from this process. Therefore, the complexity and sheer amount of data generated by NGS has led to a need for genomic centers to form bioinformatics teams in order to analyze the output data.

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) informatics/software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2015 to 2020 to reach $868.6 million by 2020. This market is mainly driven by the promotion of NGS by research laboratories and academicians, reduced cost of sequencing with the use of NGS informatics, rising support from various government bodies to promote use of NGS in research and development, and continuous innovation and developments in the market. Moreover, an increased rate of cancer diseases, drastically reduced mass scale genetic testing costs, growing economy, and increasing genetic research and development activities in countries like India, Singapore, and China provide significant opportunities for the players to invest in this market. However, decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions, high reliability on grants and funds from government in various countries, and accuracy and standardization concern in diagnostic testing hinders the growth of this market to some extent.

The North America held the largest share in the global NGS informatics market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region provides significant opportunities for the NGS software vendors with China and India contributing to the increased demand for advanced sequencing facilities like NGS informatics. As, the NGS informatics market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period; many players in this market are focusing on strengthening their position in this region.

The research report titled “Global Next Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Outlook: 2015-2020” provides in-depth analysis of NGS informatics market in four major geographies with country level analysis and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2020. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of NGS informatics market with respect to its products and services, applications, end-users, and geography.

The key players in the global NGS bioinformatics market are BGI International, Beckman Coulter Genomics, GATC Biotech Ag, Bina Technologies, Biomatters Ltd., DNASTAR Inc., Genomatix Software GmbH, Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Partek Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Knome Inc., Real Time Genomics Inc., SoftGenetics LLC, GenoLogics, BioTeam, Amazon Web Services (Amazon.com Company), EMC Corporation, and IBM Inc.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of NGS informatics/software product and services,applications, end-users, regions, and countries?

What is the historical market for NGS informatics/software across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2020?

What are the major drivers, restrains, threats, and opportunities in the global NGS informatics/software market?

What are the burning issues of the global NGS informatics/software market?

Who are the major players in the global NGS informatics/software market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various regions (North America, APAC, Europe) and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global NGS informatics/software market?

What are the recent developments in the global NGS informatics/software market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global NGS informatics/software market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions?

