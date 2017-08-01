PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “India: Intense Competition in Mobile Services Segment to Result in Market Consolidation”.

"India: Intense Competition in Mobile Services Segment to Result in Market Consolidation", a new Country Intelligence Report by provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in India today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The telecom service revenue in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2016-2021, due to growth in mobile data and fixed VoIP. Robust growth in adoption of 4G services, fixed operator efforts to provide 1Gbps FTTH services, and government efforts to expand fiber-optic networks under the BharatNet Project are key drivers for telecom growth in the market. The pay-TV market going forward will be led by robust growth in DTH and IPTV services. IPTV will witness the fastest growth in the pay-TV market in India. Competition in the mobile market intensified with the entry of Reliance Jio.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

- Regional context: telecom market size and trends in India compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in India.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2016 to 2021.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

- In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in India's telecommunications markets.

Scope

- The overall telecom service revenue in India will grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2016-2021, mainly driven by growth in mobile data, fixed broadband and fixed VoIP segments.

- Mobile revenue will account for 82.4% of the total telecom revenue in 2021; mobile data will witness a CAGR of 16.5% during 2016-2021.

- The top two operators, Airtel and Vodafone, accounted for 37.3% share of overall service revenue in 2016. We expect competition to intensify with the entry of Reliance Jio in early 2017.

- National Telecom policy - 2012 aims to boost broadband subscriptions to 175m by 2017 and to 600m by 2020 and increase rural teledensity to 100% by then.

Key points to buy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of India's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in India's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in India's telecommunications markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in India.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2 Market and competitor overview

3 Segment analysis

4 Identifying opportunities

5 About the authors

..CONTINUED

