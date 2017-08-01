Hair Dye 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Hair Dye 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022”.
PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Executive Summary
This report presents a comprehensive overview of the Hair Dye market in Europe. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Hair Dye industry.
This report focus Global and Europe market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Key Players
L’Oreal Paris (France)
Garnier (Switzerland)
Henkel (Germany)
Liese (Japan)
Goldwell (China)
Wella (Germany)
Clairol (US)
HOYU (Japan)
Shiseido (Japan)
Godrej (India)
Key Regions
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
United States
China
Japan
India
Others
Key Product Type
by Product Type
Temporary Hair Dye
Semi- & Demi-Permanent Hair Dye
Permanent Hair
Key Applications
Home Use
Commercial Use
Table of Contents
