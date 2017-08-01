Air Purifier 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Air Purifier 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022”.
Executive Summary
This report presents a comprehensive overview of the Air Purifier market in Europe. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Air Purifier industry.
This report focus Global and Europe market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Key Players
Panasonic(Japan)
Midea(China)
SHARP(Japan)
ECOVACS(China Hong Kong)
Mitsubishi(Japan)
Winix(Korea)
TOSHIBA(Japan)
SAMSUNG(Korea)
NATIONAL(Japan)
Coway(Korea)
SANYO Electric(Japan)
Honeywell（United States）
Denso(Japan)
Holmes（United States）
Dyson(Japan)
Alen（United States）
CARMATE(Japan)
Hamilton Beach（United States）
ALPINE(Japan)
Fellowes（United States）
ORIGINAL(Japan)
Rabbit Air（United States）
TOYOTOMI(Japan)
Blueair(Sweden)
MI(China)
De’Longhi(Italy)
TCL(China)
HoMedics(Germany)
Haier(China)
Philips(Netherlands)
Key Regions
Europe
----Germany
----United Kingdom
----France
----Italy
----Spain
----Russia
----Netherland
----Poland
----Others
United States
China
Japan
India
Others
Key Product Type
By Warranty Maximum Coverage
Under $200,
$200 to $500,
$500 to $1000,
$1000 & Above
By Features
Clear PM2.5,
Air Quality Monitoring,
Humidification Purification,
In Addition to Formaldehyde,
Other
By Clean energy efficiency
Efficient Level,
Qualified
By Category
Filter / Accessories,
New Fan,
Desktop Type,
Car Type
Key Applications
Home
Commercial
