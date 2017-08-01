Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global automotive heated steering wheel market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.

About Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market

Description

Heated steering wheels are often thought of as a luxury equipment and are most often included in high-end cars. A heating element in the steering wheel heats the rim of the wheel so that the whole touch surface is warm to touch. This eliminates the need for bulky gloves to keep the fingers and hands warm while driving. The system can be activated simply with the help of a steering wheel-mounted switch.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive heated steering wheel market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Gentherm

• Key Safety Systems

• Takata

• Whelio

• ZF TRW

Other prominent vendors

• Grant Products

• Polaris Industries

• Smart Planet

• Sportsman’s Market

Market driver

• Rise in auto sales in colder regions

Market challenge

• High cost of steering system production hindering heated steering wheel market

Market trend

• Introduction of DSMS on heated steering wheels

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

PART 07: Geographic segmentation

PART 08: Decision Framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

