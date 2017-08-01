Gaming Laptop 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.49% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global gaming laptop market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.
Description
Previously, gamers were restricted to board games and associated video games. The growing introduction and popularity of PCs and electronic devices and the increasing adoption of the Internet have led to the development and commercialization of gaming. With the rapid adoption of gaming as a profession, the gaming laptop market is growing exponentially in the current market scenario. Gaming laptops are portable personal computers that are designed to play video games as an alternative to gaming consoles. They are usually purchased by gaming enthusiasts who are either hardcore gamers or professional gamers.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming laptop market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming laptops.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Gaming Laptop Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Acer
• ASUS
• Dell
• MSI
• ORIGIN PC
Other prominent vendors
• AORUS
• CLEVO
• Eluktronics
• EVGA
• Gigabyte Technology
• HP
• Lenovo
• Razer USA
• XOTIC PC
Market driver
• Rapid technological advances and product innovations.
Market challenge
• Growing availability of substitutes.
Market trend
• Growing development of VR compatible laptops.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01:Executive summary
PART 02:Scope of the report
PART 03:Research Methodology
PART 04:Introduction
PART 05:Market landscape
PART 06:Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07:Market segmentation by price
PART 08:Buying criteria
PART 09:Geographical segmentation
PART 10:Key leading countries
PART 11:Decision framework
PART 12:Drivers and challenges
PART 13:Market trends
PART 14:Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key vendor analysis
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
