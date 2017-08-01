Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Gaming Laptop 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.49% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global gaming laptop market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.

About Gaming Laptop Market

Description

Previously, gamers were restricted to board games and associated video games. The growing introduction and popularity of PCs and electronic devices and the increasing adoption of the Internet have led to the development and commercialization of gaming. With the rapid adoption of gaming as a profession, the gaming laptop market is growing exponentially in the current market scenario. Gaming laptops are portable personal computers that are designed to play video games as an alternative to gaming consoles. They are usually purchased by gaming enthusiasts who are either hardcore gamers or professional gamers.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming laptop market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming laptops.

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

The Global Gaming Laptop Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Acer 
• ASUS 
• Dell 
• MSI 
• ORIGIN PC 

Other prominent vendors 
• AORUS 
• CLEVO 
• Eluktronics 
• EVGA 
• Gigabyte Technology 
• HP 
• Lenovo 
• Razer USA 
• XOTIC PC

Market driver 
• Rapid technological advances and product innovations. 
Market challenge 
• Growing availability of substitutes. 
Market trend 
• Growing development of VR compatible laptops. 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01:Executive summary 

PART 02:Scope of the report 

PART 03:Research Methodology 

PART 04:Introduction 

PART 05:Market landscape 

PART 06:Market segmentation by end-user 

PART 07:Market segmentation by price 

PART 08:Buying criteria

PART 09:Geographical segmentation 

PART 10:Key leading countries 

PART 11:Decision framework 

PART 12:Drivers and challenges 

PART 13:Market trends 

PART 14:Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
• Key vendor analysis 
• Other prominent vendors 

………..CONTINUED

 

