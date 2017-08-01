Foodservice Finland Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Foodservice Finland Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Finland - The Future of Foodservice to 2020", provides extensive insight and analysis of the Finnish Foodservice market over the next five years (2015-2020) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1646350-finland-the-future-of-foodservice-to-2020

Sustained weak economic growth has created an increasingly cost-conscious foodservice market in Finland, with 29% of consumers citing price to be the most important factor influencing decision making. Within the market, a low population density has led international operators to converge in the few populous cities, creating a fiercely competitive environment.

Increasingly, Finnish consumers are thinking and buying local, forcing international operators to incorporate local ingredients, traditions and even celebrities in an attempt to show a connection between their brands and Finnish culture. Operators have been helped by a consumer trend towards “unconventional eating”, creating greater opportunities for out-of-home meal occasions.

The report includes -

- Overview of Finland's macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Finland’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Finland's foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Finnish population.

- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the Finnish foodservice market.

Scope

- A fragile economic climate, high unemployment rate and low consumer confidence have solidified a shift towards a price conscious market, with Finnish consumers seeking out discounts and promotions across all foodservice channels.

- A trend towards “localism” amongst consumers has led operators to incorporate local ingredients and traditions in order to show a connection between their brands and Finnish culture.

- Retail operators' continued use of coffee as a loss leader has limited value growth of the coffee and tea shop channel in a country renowned for high consumption.

Reasons to buy

- Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2015-2020) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within Finland's foodservice market.

Table of Content: Key Points

Introduction

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

GDP and Consumer Price Index

Population and demographic highlights

Annual household income distribution

Introducing the Consumer Segments

Consumer segment profiles and key identification metrics

Segment engagement overview in four key profit sector channels

Profit Sector Metrics

Key metric highlights

Value share and growth by channel

Outlets and growth by channel

Transactions and growth by channel

Operator buying volumes and growth by channel

Channel historic and future growth dynamics

Outlet type and type of ownership growth dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Summary and key take-out

Metrics

Key players

Key consumers

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1646350-finland-the-future-of-foodservice-to-2020

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts