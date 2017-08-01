Sweden Crude Oil Refinery Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision Making on the Basis of Historic and Forecasts Data 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Sweden Crude Oil Refinery Outlook”.

"Sweden Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022", is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in Sweden. The report provides oil consumption, exports and imports details from 2010 to 2022. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active refineries in Sweden for the period 2012-2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the country’s oil refinery industry.

Scope

- Historic and forecast of oil data related to consumption, imports and exports for the period 2010-2022

- Updated information related to all active refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

- Information on CDU, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

- Latest developments and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country

Key points to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s energy sector and crude oil refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production and capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and awarded contracts related to the country’s crude oil refining industry

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3. Sweden Energy Sector

4. Sweden Refining Industry

5. Recent Contracts

6. Recent Developments

7. Appendix

..CONTINUED

