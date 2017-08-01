Media Alert: Kenandy Shortlisted for 2017 SaaS Awards
With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, UK and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.
Categories for the 2017 awards program include Best Data-Driven SaaS Product, Best SaaS Product for Small Business and the hotly contested Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product.
“Kenandy Cloud ERP unleashes the shackles of legacy ERP and empowers our customer base by giving them the freedom to innovate and drive growth,” said Chuck Berger, CEO, Kenandy. “Competition in the global marketplace for SaaS is expansive - Kenandy being shortlisted as a Best SaaS Product for ERP is an exciting achievement for our team.”
“Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is incredibly fierce, with incredibly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace – and the dust is far from settled,” said Larry Johnson, SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer. “It’s a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure their clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services, which are reliable yet still at the cutting edge.”
In the second year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside the long-running Cloud Awards - which has an October deadline – the SaaS Awards has seen a huge variety of submissions from the U.S. and outside North America – comprising organizations of all sizes from large, blue-chip organizations to agile, niche-filling start-ups.
“With such a high standard of submissions, a gargantuan task awaits our judges to arrive at our final award winners,” says Johnson. “As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor.”
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017. The SaaS Awards are closed for entries and will return in Spring 2018. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/
A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/), is currently accepting submissions for a new 2017-18 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with a final October deadline.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2018 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.
Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
About Kenandy
Kenandy's Cloud ERP on Salesforce empowers business innovation. Kenandy has redefined enterprise resource planning by allowing customers to map their ERP to their existing business processes. Kenandy is dedicated to giving companies the freedom to innovate products, services, operations and relationships with Cloud ERP that is flexible and ready for growth. Unlike traditional ERP systems, Kenandy provides an end-to-end Cloud ERP in 150 Business Ready Objects™, not thousands of tables. Now you can, with Kenandy. www.Kenandy.com
