Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Flooring Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

World Flooring Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Flooring Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2021” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Flooring Market

Executive Summary 

Flooring market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1583976-world-flooring-market-research-report-2021

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Mohawk Group 
Mannington 
Shaw Industries 
Tarkett 
LG Hausys 
Milliken & Company 
J+J Flooring Group 
StonePeak Ceramics 
Roppe 
Armstrong 
Florim USA 
Lamosa 
Kronospan 
Crossville 
Parterre 
… 
With no less than 15 top players.

To enquire about this report visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1583976-world-flooring-market-research-report-2021

Global Flooring Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Hardwood Flooring 
Tile Flooring 
Carpet Flooring 
Laminate Flooring 
Stone Flooring 
Other Types 
Global Flooring Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Commercial Facilities 
Industrial Flooring 
Residential Rooms 
Sports Halls 
Other 
Global Flooring Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Flooring Industry 

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 

Chapter 3 World Flooring Market share 

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis 

Chapter 5 Company Profiles 
    5.1 Mohawk Group 
      5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.2 Mannington 
      5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.3 Shaw Industries 
      5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.4 Tarkett 
      5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.5 LG Hausys 
      5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.6 Milliken & Company 
      5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.7 J+J Flooring Group 
      5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.8 StonePeak Ceramics 
      5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.9 Roppe 
      5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.10 Armstrong 
      5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.11 Florim USA 
      5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.12 Lamosa 
      5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.13 Kronospan 
      5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.14 Crossville 
      5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.15 Parterre 
      5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.16 … 
      5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.17 With no less than 15 top players. 
      5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Continued…..

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1583976
      

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Building, Construction, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Marine Fuel Management - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Construction in UK Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans 2020
Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author