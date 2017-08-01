4th Edition Supply Chain & Logistics Congress - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
4th Edition Supply Chain & Logistics Congress is a strategic executive congress for the ASEAN region's 120 Heads of Supply Chain & Logistics from the core sectors taking place on 24th - 25th August 2017 at Westin Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
This unique and highly successful format, will bring together 120 Heads of SCM & Logistics and relevant Solution Providers to an exclusive platform to attend keynote presentations, highly interactive panel and brainstorming debate and roundtable sessions over 2 days and unlike others, they don’t have to pay anything towards their participation.
The Congress will provide the delegates with engaging,thought-provoking sessions and invaluable networking opportunities with both peers and suppliers.Learning will be fostered through interactive panel, roundtable discussions and case studies will ensure you leave with concrete ideas and skills required to overcome the such issues currently affecting your supply chain.
Eurasiayan has on-ground presence in India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, South Africa, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.
Last edition under Supply Chain Series took place in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
