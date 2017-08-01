Stereo Bluetooth Headsets 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.61% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Market 2017 Top Manufacturers, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022”.

Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Market

Description

This report studies the Stereo Bluetooth Headsets market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Stereo Bluetooth Headsets market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets market is valued at 618.80 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1015.79 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.61% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets market include

Sennheiser

Apple (Beats),

LG,

Sony

Plantronics,

Jabra

Logitech(Jaybird)

Samsung (Harman),

Motorola

Microsoft

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Production/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Stereo Bluetooth Headsets in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other regions

On the basis of product, the Stereo Bluetooth Headsets market is primarily split into

On-Ear Headsets

Over-Ear Headsets

Earbuds and In-Ear Headsets

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Communication

Sports

Music

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stereo Bluetooth Headsets 1

1.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2016-2022) 2

1.2.2 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016 3

1.2.3 On-Ear Headsets 3

1.2.4 Over-Ear Headsets 4

1.2.5 Earbuds and In-Ear Headsets 5

1.3 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Consumption Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 6

1.3.2 Communication 7

1.3.3 Sports 7

1.3.4 Music 8

1.4 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Market by Regions (2012-2022) 10

1.4.1 United States Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10

1.4.2 China Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.4.3 Europe Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.4.4 Japan Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13

1.5 Global Market Size of Stereo Bluetooth Headsets (2012-2022) 14

1.5.1 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 14

1.5.2 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 15

7 Global Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 49

7.1 Sennheiser 49

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 49

7.1.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 50

7.1.3 Sennheiser Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 51

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 54

7.2 Apple (Beats) 55

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 55

7.2.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 56

7.2.3 Apple (Beats) Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 57

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

7.3 LG 61

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 61

7.3.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 62

7.3.3 LG Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 63

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 66

7.4 Sony 67

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 67

7.4.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 68

7.4.3 Sony Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 69

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 72

7.5 Plantronics 73

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 73

7.5.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 74

7.5.3 Plantronics Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 75

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

7.6 Jabra 78

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78

7.6.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 79

7.6.3 Jabra Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 79

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82

7.7 Logitech (Jaybird) 83

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83

7.7.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 84

7.7.3 Logitech (Jaybird) Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 85

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 87

7.8 Samsung (Harman) 88

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 88

7.8.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 90

7.8.3 Samsung (Harman) Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 90

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 93

7.9 Motorola 94

7.9.1Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 94

7.9.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 95

7.9.3 Motorola Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 96

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 98

7.10 Microsoft 99

7.10.1Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 99

7.10.2 Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification 101

7.10.3 Microsoft Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 101

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 104

………..CONTINUED

