GLOBAL INVESTMENT SERVICES CORP announces ICO launch of its GISC LoanCoin (GISC)
GISC LoanCoin is a Structured Finance Lending Platform for rewarding open source contributions using Smart Contracts.CAMANA BAY, CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GISC LoanCoin, an ethereal block chain based platform based on the ERC-20 protocol, are tokens which represents a participation interest in Global Investment Services Corp., an investment corporation providing transactional and financial services to companies, institutions, corporate officers and high-net worth individuals on a global scale. GISC acts as a collateralized lender that partner with clients seeking funding for their companies needs, through our structured loan product.
GISC blockchain-based platform utilizes Smart Contracts to enable its token holders to participate in the funding of promising young companies around the globe in need of growth capital through structured loans and equity sales. GISC will be the first company to market crypto currency loans backed by liquid trading securities on Non-US major exchanges.
GISC has seen a surge in interest in its ecosystem because of its successful track record as from its management team in the collateral lending space. GISC believes their blockchain- based platform will be in high demand over all business cycles. Over the past 24 months more than $4 billion in loans have been submitted to managers of GISC for funding with over 30% meeting GISC strict approval process. This offering would allow for the origination of a pool of high yield loans which payments will be distributed quarterly.
GISC ECOSYSTEM
There are three types of participants in GISC ecosystem: Borrower, Lender (GISC) and Token holder. Borrowers are the ones who drive traffic into the ecosystem and create an asset based on GISC open source platform. Lender creates a Structured Loan arrangement and manages the loan for the benefit of the ecosystem. GISC ecosystem motivates the lender and borrower to cooperate through a supportive bi-lateral contract that benefits both parties. The ecosystem removes layers of cost and time for both the borrower and lender. Last but not least are the Token holders who are the investors that are entitled to participate and receive the benefits of the ecosystem performance. The advantage that token holders have in the ecosystem is that they can sell back their tokens at a premium after 12 months against a redemption schedule, providing a safety net.
GISC LOANCOIN CROWDSALE
GISC has announced the launch of its GISC LoanCoin (GISC) crowdsale starting Aug. 2, 2017. The pre-sale will start on Aug.2, 2017 and end on Aug. 11, 2017.
The official token sale will start on Aug. 12th and run through Sept. 12, 2017.
During the token sale, GISC will distribute 60 million of a total of 100 million GISC Loan Coin tokens to Investors. The remaining is set aside for the founding team, development of crypto loan platform, advisors, marketing, and legal.
Investors participating in the crowdsale can buy GISC with Ethereum. Early investors who participate in the pre-sale will benefit from an additional bonus.
Official sale bonus participation
Pre-Sale 30% bonus
First week 20% bonus
Second week 15% bonus
Third week 10% bonus
The GISC LoanCoin Token crowdsale participants will receive their GISC immediately after their contribution to their ERC-20 supported Ethereum Wallet. These Tokens will be listed on multiple crypto currency exchanges. Also, token holder will be entitled to redeem their token after the first 12-month period to preserve token value. Interested investors and crypto currency community members can participate in the ongoing GISC crowdsale by visiting the GISC website.
Learn more about GISC: https://www.giscorponline.com
GISC White Paper: WhitePaper
Participate in GISC Crowdsale: Crowdfunding
Investment Manager
Global Investment Services Corp.
+852 2892 7611
email us here