Advertising Agency - Results Driven Marketing, LLC Continues Explosive Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing, LLC an award winning premier digital marketing agency located in center city Philadelphia, PA announced today their revenue projection for 2017 has improved dramatically, they are expanding their office, and they are in negotiations to ink an exclusive partnership with a large sales agency.

Thus far Results Driven Marketing™ has grown at a rapid pace in 2017. The company increased its staff to 15, and growth through the 2nd quarter is topping 80%. If the trend continues, 2017 should close out with revenues exceeding the previous year by at least that much.

As a result, Janeene High, Results Driven Marketing*, CEO, recently signed another lease agreement with PMC Property Group and the company is planning to expand its office size.

The meteoric rise of RDM as one of Philadelphia’s leading digital marketing agencies began in late 2013 when RDM was formed by CEO Janeene High along with today’s managing partner Mike Bannan.

The High Bannan duo produced remarkable results in their first full year business. Within that time frame, RDM gained exclusive marketing rights for law firms, franchise owners in multiple industries including home care and other small to medium-sized businesses. Back then, High and Bannan operated out of a small office of about 600 ft.

During 2014, RDM achieved some key milestones. The third full-time employee was hired, and the client base grew dramatically. Many of those clients are still with RDM today.

In late 2014 RDM incorporated the slogan Turning Clicks Into Clients® into their business philosophy. The slogan was based on High and Bannan’s firm belief that statistical information – such as the number of visitors to come to your website – are not as important to the small business owner as getting new clients. For High and the Results Driven Marketing Team begins with the question, “Do you want clicks or do you want clients?”

Businesses want clients.

In 2015 RDM gained serious momentum and growth. New clients were signed, revenues increased, and two new employees were hired. Revenues surpassed the million-dollar mark and due to the significant growth and new personnel RDM moved to the 2040 Market St. location.

During these first two years of rapid new client acquisition, RDM also installed a customer service philosophy that fostered retention. The numbers for retention peaked at over 95% for the existing business.

In 2016 RDM continued to add customers and employees. Revenues increased another 58% above the previous year, and this Increased growth forced RDM to increase its office space again. By the end of 2016, there were eight employees.

By year’s end, RDM applied for a trademark of the slogan “Turning Clicks Into Clients.” Their new search engine optimization director Steve Myers – a.k.a. Dr. Digital ** – was hired to help plan and chart the course for future innovation.

2017 has seen that innovation lead to further growth, revenue, and development. Year-to-date growth is exceeding 80%.

If the trend continues, 2017 should close out with revenues exceeding the 2016 year by at that much and more. And the company’s created an effective set of SEO fueled digital marketing services that are all driven by the same results that RDM’s philosophy is founded on: Turning Clicks Into Clients.

Further this year, the company purchased two existing marketing websites that will be used in their growth strategy. The company also went into BETA Testing for its SEO metric www.resultsdrivenmetric.com called the RD-Metric.

With a 15-person staff, the company is expanding its offices by another thirty-two percent on September 1, 2017. This new space will house existing personnel and new personnel that are currently being groomed for this expansion.

With the new space, and expanded team in place exciting new products are forthcoming from Results Driven Marketing, LLC that will revolutionize how small businesses are found on the internet!

* Results Driven Marketing™ is in the process of being registered as a trademark of Results Driven Marketig, LLC.

** Dr. Digital™ is the process of being a registered trademark and symbol Of Results Driven Marketing, LLC.

** Turning Clicks Into Clients is a registered Trademark of Results Driven Marketing, LLC