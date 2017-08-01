Ecosa Institute’s Fall 2017 Ecological Design Certificate Program (EDCP) is at maximum occupancy

Ecosa’s Tuition-Free Certificate Program has sparked unprecedented interest, registration for Spring 2018 EDC Program is open to the public.

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ecosa Institute has selected 15 lucky applicants to participate in their three month emersion program into the theory and practice of Ecological Design. Out of 32 applications received by June 16th, 15 were rigorously selected based on their background and desire to create positive environmental change. Ecosa’s Ecological Design Certificate (EDC) program is being offered free for a limited time only, however the waiting list is growing daily. Ecosa believes that such critical knowledge should be free to committed students. “We want to reach students whose commitment to the environment is un-wavering, have the ability to think critically, and perform in-depth research. The goal was to find students, regardless of income, who are most likely to create positive change in the world,” said Tony Brown, founder of Ecosa Institute.

In 2017, in response to the Trump administrations abandonment of the COP21 Paris Agreement, the organization launched a revolutionary program to provide tuition-free education to students at their campus in Prescott, AZ. "The information gained from our program is imperative and the issues we are facing are time sensitive" writes Tony Brown. Registration for the Spring 2018 program has recently opened and the organization anticipates another flood of applications.



About Ecosa Institute:

The mission of the Ecosa Institute is to restore health to the natural environment, and thus the human environment, through education in design and ecology. Our vision is of a world that blends the ethical values and ecological patterns, which are essential to the health of the world, with the vitality and dynamism of the design arts. "The cross-sectoral challenges posed by a changing climate are the ultimate design challenge, particularly as it relates to the impacts of our build environment," quotes the non-profit’s Executive Director Jessica Hernreich. Founded in 1996, by Tony Brown, Ecosa Institute has a goal of bringing innovative ecological design thinking and an interdisciplinary approach to design education.