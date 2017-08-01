CREATING PRODUCTIVE PARTNERSHIPS WITH UNIVERSITIES IN BIOTECH
Propanc Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PPCB), is a leading biotech company focused on the development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. Today they announced a 4 year partnership with Jaen University in Andalucia, Spain.
PPCB’S OBJECTIVE FOR NEW JOINT RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP
The partnership aims to expand PPCB’s product pipeline through discovering new compounds based on the action of naturally derived proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, which are the key active ingredients in the Company's lead product, PRP. PPCB’s scientific advisor, Dr. Macarena Perán Quesada, will lead the joint research program at Jaen University. The program will fund a doctoral student for a period of up to 4 years, providing 50% of the total cost of the contract, including training of research staff and enrolment in the doctoral program. Discussions are already happening in regard to utilizing resources within FIBAO, a public health network, in Granada, Spain, which also includes Granada University, University Hospital Complex and Jaen University. The goal is to develop shared ideas from the bench to early stage clinical trials across research institutions and companies. This will increase PPCB’s R&D through access to a network of public health research organizations and institutions, helping to expand their product pipeline efficiently and quickly.
IN OTHER BIOTECH NEWS
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED)
Market Cap: $135.632M, current share price: 3.61
OMED is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company engaging in the provision of discovering and developing protein therapeutics targeting cancer stem cells. They announced their Q1 financial results last month, the results showed revenues of $6.21 million with net earnings of -$22.61 million. Year-on-year change in operating cash flow of -180.75% is about the same as the change in earnings.
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)
Market Cap: $126.514M, current share price: 3.41
VSTM works on discovering and developing drugs to improve the survival and quality of life for cancer patients. Last week, they announced their new Chief Financial Officer, Julie B. Feder. In connection with the hiring of Ms. Feder, effective July 10, 2017, Verastem approved a grant to Ms. Feder of a stock option to purchase 370,000 shares of Verastem's common stock.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML)
Market Cap: $250.527M, current share price: 10.00
STML reported updated clinical data last month regarding Stages 1 and 2 of the ongoing SL-401 Phase 2 clinical trial in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). The overall response rate (ORR) for Stage 1 and 2 BPDCN patients (n=32) was 84%, with a complete response (CR) rate of 59%, by investigator-assessment.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)
Market Cap: $38.236M, current share price: 2.06
MBRX shares are rising 16.5% in today’s trading. The company just signed an agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center for Annamycin, its leukemia drug candidate. The new technology license agreement is based on new patent applications that MBRX plans to file.
Albert Rodriguez
http://microcapspeculators.com
702-720-6310
email us here