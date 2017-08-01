There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,223 in the last 365 days.

Are we Getting Closer to a New Class of Antibiotic? DeNovaMed Explain more in an Exclusive New Interview

SMi Group release a new interview with DeNovaMed Ahead of their Keynote Address at American Superbugs Summit

...we should be able to proceed to a first in human trial with our new antibiotic class pending successful API/CMC synthesis/scale-up and in vivo animal toxicology studies”
— CEo, DeNovaMed
ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are thrilled to welcome the expertise of Christopher McMaster when he presents an exclusive keynote address at Superbugs USA 2017 this fall. Dr McMaster is the President & CEO of DeNovaMed, a Halifax based biotech that specialises in the development of a new class of antibiotics.

The presentation will offer insight into computer aided drug design and synthesis to ensure a library of small molecules with structures unlike any other known antibiotic versus a novel target.

To date DeNovaMed have synthesized over 650 novel compounds with increasing potency. Efficacy in animal models and preclinical PK/ADME of lead compounds suggest that DeNovaMed should be able to proceed to a first in human trial with their new antibiotic class pending further studies.

In the run-up to the event, SMi Group caught up with Christopher McMaster to discuss common industry hurdles and clinical progress. From the answers provided, it is apparent that a lack of antibiotic funding is still the most common pitfall in the development of new antibiotics.

“To be honest it all comes down to money, sorry to say. It is odd that a new cancer drug that can extend a life by 3-6 months can sell for $250,000 for those 6 months of treatment, and yet a new antibiotic that could save a life seems to not be able to have a similar price point. Either the price point for new antibiotics needs to be higher, or up-front incentives need to be in place to enable a cost structure that would enable bringing new antibiotics into the market realistic. The other option is for governments to get into the antibiotic preclinical and clinical trial business and move antibiotic development out of the private domain, however that is highly unlikely.” Christopher McMaster, President & CEO, DeNovaMed

The full interview in available to read in the event download center.

Other notable speakers on the agenda will include representatives from: Janssen, BARDA, CARB-X, Pfizer, MedImmune, Visterra, Contrafect, Centauri Therapeutics, UNT Health Science Center , Microbiotix and Merck.

A detailed program and full speaker line-up is available at www.superbugs-usa.com

Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.

