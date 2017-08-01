Are we Getting Closer to a New Class of Antibiotic? DeNovaMed Explain more in an Exclusive New Interview
The presentation will offer insight into computer aided drug design and synthesis to ensure a library of small molecules with structures unlike any other known antibiotic versus a novel target.
To date DeNovaMed have synthesized over 650 novel compounds with increasing potency. Efficacy in animal models and preclinical PK/ADME of lead compounds suggest that DeNovaMed should be able to proceed to a first in human trial with their new antibiotic class pending further studies.
In the run-up to the event, SMi Group caught up with Christopher McMaster to discuss common industry hurdles and clinical progress. From the answers provided, it is apparent that a lack of antibiotic funding is still the most common pitfall in the development of new antibiotics.
“To be honest it all comes down to money, sorry to say. It is odd that a new cancer drug that can extend a life by 3-6 months can sell for $250,000 for those 6 months of treatment, and yet a new antibiotic that could save a life seems to not be able to have a similar price point. Either the price point for new antibiotics needs to be higher, or up-front incentives need to be in place to enable a cost structure that would enable bringing new antibiotics into the market realistic. The other option is for governments to get into the antibiotic preclinical and clinical trial business and move antibiotic development out of the private domain, however that is highly unlikely.” Christopher McMaster, President & CEO, DeNovaMed
Other notable speakers on the agenda will include representatives from: Janssen, BARDA, CARB-X, Pfizer, MedImmune, Visterra, Contrafect, Centauri Therapeutics, UNT Health Science Center , Microbiotix and Merck.
A detailed program and full speaker line-up is available at www.superbugs-usa.com
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.
