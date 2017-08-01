The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) Is Pleased To Announce The Appointment of Michael Arlen To The Board of Directors
Michael Arlen is focused on helping PMC raise greater awareness of mesothelioma.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center, a division of the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Arlen to its Board of Directors. Michael is an entrepreneur with extensive experience in both business and serving on non-profit boards. He launched a local Los Angeles ad agency which, over the course of 16 years, grew into one of Los Angeles’ top billing ad agencies with offices in, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore & Mexico City. He also helped design and popularize the NIH’s emergency medical protocols for the treatment heart attacks for adults, children and neonates; and asthma guidelines. His pocket references helped usher-in triage-centric education in medical schools and provided coursework for allied healthcare professionals to become certified to deliver emergency care, including the administration of drugs, at the scene, before a patient was able to see a doctor. His latest company, NEWtritious develops functional foods, designed to make it easier for patients in healthcare facilities to receive their Daily Value of protein, essential vitamins and minerals.
Michael earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology at UCLA. He has served on the Boards of the American Lung Association for 12 years and Breathe LA for 14 years.
“I have great interest in PHLBI’s mission to advance medical research, as my family has been touched by illnesses of both the heart and the lung,” said Michael. “I feel very passionate about Board service and helping causes concerning health and wellness. I’m looking forward to learning more about how I can best be of service to the PHLBI.
“Michael has demonstrated diverse professional skill sets through the various companies he has founded and ran and has extensive experience in executive leadership at several national non-profits. I love his creativity and giving spirit and we are most fortunate that he has chosen our organization, and we all look forward to learning from him” said Rhonda Ozanian, chair of the board of directors at the PHLBI.
About The Pacific Mesothelioma Center:
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI), a 501(c)(3) is a non-profit medical research institute established in 2002. One of the divisions, The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The exploration of innovative ideas forms the foundation of PMC’s unique research program and provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs. PMC is dedicated to educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and informing them of their best treatment options. PMC also connects newly diagnosed patients with patients that have been through treatment and provides assistance and emotional support.
