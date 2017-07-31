Antigua and Barbuda bring English Harbour to Sag Harbor

The Hamptons is an important community and market for Antigua and Barbuda, particularly as it shares many of qualities and aesthetics.” — Hon. Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antigua and Barbuda brought “English Harbour to Sag Harbor,” in the Hamptons over the course of the weekend through various events to ultimately raise visibility of the twin island nation to this influential community, and inspire many to visit. The weekend began with a successful evening with the Hampton elite to establish connections with the influencers and celebrities, on July 21 at leading restaurant, The Palm East Hampton. The event was held to share the dynamic vision of the tourism industry to transform the twin island nation into an economic powerhouse as well as having the guests learn about Antigua and Barbuda, the culture, and various opportunities for investment with the rapid growth.

Sag Harbor is a flagship sailing community, as is English Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda, playing host to the Caribbean’s most exciting regatta, Antigua Sailing Week, inspiring the country to host the third Antigua Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta on Saturday, July 22. The Antigua Barbuda Hamptons Challenge offers the biggest sailing prize in the Northeast with the winning Captain and Crew of 5 winning an all-expense paid trip to sail in Antigua Sailing Week 2018.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy, Asot Michael addressing the crowd at the Awards Cocktail and Antigua Barbuda Hamptons Challenge.

To offer Sag Harbor a taste of the excitement of the Challenge, as well as a slice of Caribbean culture through music and food, Antigua and Barbuda hosted a Caribbean Cocktail Awards Party at Havens Beach. The cocktail party featured a live band from Antigua, as well as food and drinks inspired by the destination. All of the attendees were provided gifts and as an added bonus, the event featured a Chinese auction, with many amazing prizes including a 5-night/5-day stay at a 5-star luxury property in Antigua, the Inn at English Harbour. During the evening, the prize for the race was turned into a raffle for participants as adverse weather forced organizers to abandon the race. Minister Michael chose the winners with the help of CEO, of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James.

Antigua and Barbuda was also a headline participant of the RAND Aston Martin Private Brunch in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 22, at a private estate in the Hamptons. The event showcased the latest models from Aston Martin with exclusive luxury brands, including Antigua and Barbuda. Guests were treated to two signature cocktails to provide a slice of Antigua and Barbuda flavor with, “Ticket to Paradise,” and “Romance in the Caribbean,” featuring award-winning Antigua rum, English Harbour.

“The Hamptons is an important community and market for Antigua and Barbuda, particularly as it shares many of qualities and aesthetics. Through these various events across the Hamptons this weekend, we’ve been able to raise visibility for our wonderful twin island destination, building meaningful connections, and inspiring all to visit and discover firsthand everything we have to offer: from our stunning 365 beaches, premiere sailing facilities, inspiring gastronomy, and hands down the best hospitality bar none. We look forward to greeting them in Antigua and Barbuda over the coming weeks and months and providing them all unforgettable experiences,” said the Honorable Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy at the evening.

PHOTO: Party goers with Antigua Band Ricardo at Awards Cocktail Party