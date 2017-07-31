Steelyard Releases Vendor Listing to Help Navigate Las Vegas Market
Steelyard makes it easy for interior designers to discover new products every day online and while at #LVMKTLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meeting face to face in showrooms will always be an important facet of building lasting relationships between manufacturers and interior designers. Steelyard, the industry’s most comprehensive online platform for helping interior designers discover and specify new products wants to make that process even easier. Attendees at this week’s Las Vegas Market who are looking for the furniture and home décor manufacturers that are the most eager to grow their relationship with the trade can simply turn to Steelyard for guidance.
In the Market Guide for LVMKT 2017, Steelyard has showcased 25 of its top designer-friendly vendors exhibiting this week at Las Vegas Market. This list covers a wide range of product categories from furniture to art and accessories featuring top brands including French Heritage, Noir, Oly Studio, Phillips Collection, Sunpan Modern Home and many others eager to engage interior designers.
“Designers are a growing influence in the furniture and home décor industry especially in the wake of the downturn of brick and mortar retailers,” said Steelyard’s Vice President of Business Development, Michael D’Imperio. “They are increasingly involved in everything from simple makeovers and remodeling to from scratch design projects exercising a wide span of influence over what products get recommended to their clients. For 20 years, Steelyard has been providing exclusive access to trade-only information for interior designers and architects searching for inspiration and new products that uphold the highest standards for quality and reputation.”
http://marketing.steelyardaccess.com/pdfs/Steelyard-LasVegas-Market-Vendor-Guide.pdf
