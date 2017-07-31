1Dental $500 Scholarship Offering
"At 1Dental, we really value building up people—our employees, our community, businesses we work with. We believe this scholarship is another way we can give back to the community by building up students who pursue higher education,” said CEO Randall Meinen. “It also offers us great insight into how students feel about dental and health issues that we can take and apply to our products and services to better serve people."
The application can be found on 1Dental’s website and should be completed online by December 21, 2017. Students must be enrolled as a high school senior, college student or graduate student to be eligible and must be a resident in the U.S. One winner will be chosen and announced on January 8, 2018.
“This is our fourth year offering this scholarship,” said Marketing Director Aaron McWilliams. “We believe education is a valuable thing and wanted to help students looking for scholarships by offering one of our own.”
1Dental is headquartered in Haltom City, TX, and was incorporated in 1997 by current CEO Randall Meinen. The primary goal of 1Dental is to offer dental patients nationwide access to affordable, reputable and longstanding discount dental plans.
