Inventing Eco-Futures Course is offered

The Universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” — Eden Phillpotts

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 31, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Date: 31 July 2017Contact: Christopher Zelov at: 484-554-4710 E-Mail: info@ecodistrictphiladelphia.orgWeb: http://www.ecodistrictphiladelphia.org/ Inventing Eco-Futures Course:Based on over 25 years of original cinematic production from an award-winning filmmaker,this course taps into the Eco-Visionary mind from a deep time and deep design perspective.Taking the student on a epic journey into the collective intelligence gleaned from the pioneerswho have brought forth new forms of Architecture and social organization from the ongoing design revolution.This is a exploration and illumination of the conceptual good news at the fertile intersection of Nature, Technology, and Humanity.Topics covered include:-Profiles of Key Pioneers-Design Science Revolution (Buckminster Fuller)-Ecological Design Dynamics-Creating Eco-Villages-New Concepts in Cine-Architecture-The Imaginarium for the Regenerative City-The Long Now Perspective-The Best of Regenerative Design-New Inventions in the field-Urban Eco-Districts-Edge-Ucation and the Future of Design-City21

Eco-Design: Inventing the Future