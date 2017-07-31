Inventing Eco-Futures Course is offered
Cinematic course on Inventing Eco-Futures is being offered by award-winning filmmaker Christopher Zelov. Dynamic learning opportunity for hungry minds.
Contact: Christopher Zelov at: 484-554-4710 ￼
E-Mail: info@ecodistrictphiladelphia.org
Web: http://www.ecodistrictphiladelphia.org/
Inventing Eco-Futures Course:
Based on over 25 years of original cinematic production from an award-winning filmmaker,
this course taps into the Eco-Visionary mind from a deep time and deep design perspective.
Taking the student on a epic journey into the collective intelligence gleaned from the pioneers
who have brought forth new forms of Architecture and social organization from the ongoing design revolution.
This is a exploration and illumination of the conceptual good news at the fertile intersection of Nature, Technology, and Humanity.
Topics covered include:
-Profiles of Key Pioneers
-Design Science Revolution (Buckminster Fuller)
-Ecological Design Dynamics
-Creating Eco-Villages
-New Concepts in Cine-Architecture
-The Imaginarium for the Regenerative City
-The Long Now Perspective
-The Best of Regenerative Design
-New Inventions in the field
-Urban Eco-Districts
-Edge-Ucation and the Future of Design
-City21
Christopher Zelov
Knossus Project
484-554-4710
email us here
Eco-Design: Inventing the Future