Actress Lisa Chandler joins an ensemble cast in S.W.A.T.: UNDER SIEGE

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Drug War Hits Home in the Explosive Action-Thriller being released on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital August 1, 2017

Starring Sam Jaeger, Adrianne Palicki and Michael Jai White

Stunt actor Lisa Chandler also adds thrills on Altered Carbon, Lucifer, Supergirl and Supernatural

When the drug war hits home, the tables are turned in the explosive action-thriller S.W.A.T.: UNDER SIEGE, available to own on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital August 1 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. In the latest high-octane adventure in the S.W.A.T. franchise, LAPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics team (S.W.A.T.) must defend their compound from a series of assault units seeking to recover a mysterious prisoner with ties to a powerful drug cartel.

Lisa Chandler plays Phoenix, a tough S.W.A.T. officer who considers her team family members in S.W.A.T.: UNDER SIEGE. Phoenix is a “tough chick” who loves to crack the dirty jokes with the gang and stops at nothing to carry out a fully completed mission, even if that means being bold and taking one for the team. Lisa also completes the stunts for her character.

Starring Sam Jaeger (TV’s “Parenthood,” American Sniper), Adrianne Palicki (TV’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” John Wick) and Michael Jai White (Never Back Down series, The Dark Knight), S.W.A.T.: UNDER SIEGE features hard-hitting performances, hair-trigger suspense, and intense combat and gunfight sequences action fans won’t want to miss. Produced by Neal H. Moritz (Fast and the Furious series, S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T.: Firefight), S.W.A.T.: UNDER SIEGE was directed by Tony Giglio (Extraction, Chaos) and written by Jonas Barnes (Babysitter Wanted) and Keith Domingue and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vicki Sotheran (30 Days of Night: Dark Days, Hollow Man II) and Greg Malcolm (30 Days of Night: Dark Days, Hollow Man II). Executive producer is Jonas Barnes.

From Anne Hathaway to Charlize Theron and a host of many others in-between, Lisa’s career has enabled her to work with some of Hollywood’s A-list actors. Lisa is a multi-talented performer who switches gears from stunts to acting, and incorporates the two depending on the role. In Tully,she worked with Oscar Award winner Charlize Theron where she performed water stunts. She doubled Margaret Qualley on the thriller film Death Note, as well as Elizabeth Lail on Dead of Summer.

As Vancouver stunt actor Lisa, is currently extremely busy with roles on Supergirl doubling Chyler Leigh and The Crossing doubling Natalie Martinez. Lisa plays seducer, Mary Lou Henchy, in the newly anticipated Netflix series Altered Carbon which is set in the future where consciousness is digitized and stored in cortical stacks implanted in the spine, allowing humans to survive physical death by having their memories and consciousness "re-sleeved" into new bodies.

If you have watched Once Upon a Time, Man in the High Castle, Bates Motel, Fifty Shades Darker, Britney Ever After or Aftermath, you have seen Lisa’s stunt work in action. Lisa also stunt doubled for Rose Marie DeWitt on the spine-chilling horror film Poltergeist, in which she also got to work alongside Sam Rockwell. Lisa has also been a part of many Lifetime and Hallmark films and is a regular with the Supernatural team working with Jared Padalecki and Jenson Ackles ‘fighting them and demons’ for over 17 episodes.

Lisa’s acting credits also include Lucifer, Reign, Motive, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Lost Without You, and Random Acts of Romance, just to name a few.

Lisa’s workout is not your ordinary regimen. “As a stunt performer, training is 90% of the job and filming is 10%”, says Lisa. She trains in the water doing free-diving/scuba, film fighting, wirework, boxing, MMA and anything that challenges and prepares her for what may come. Lisa’s motto is “Anything is possible in the world of stunts so be ready”.

Lisa grew up in Kelowna, BC and Peterborough, Ontario, and now resides in Vancouver, BC.

For more information, photographs and interviews please contact:

Lesley Diana | Lesley@thepromotionpeople.ca | 604-726-5575

S.W.A.T.: UNDER SIEGE has a run time of approximately 89 minutes and is rated R for violence and language throughout.

Visit Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on the Web at www.SonyPictures.com

Artwork and digital clips are available for download at www.sphepublicity.com

Lisa Chandler Links:

IMDb: www.imdb.com/name/nm3446783, www.imdb.com/title/tt6014472/?ref_=nv_sr_2

Twitter handle: www.twitter.com/lisa__chandler

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lisa_chandler_

The Promotion People

Website: www.thepromotionpeople.ca

Twitter: www.twitter.com/PromotionPeople

Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Promotion-People-128971837225735

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thepromotionpeople