Real Estate Expert and Author Judith Dickson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying a new home is the most important purchase you’re ever going to make. And the most complex. It’s difficult enough to find your dream home. You must also choose a realtor an inspector, a mortgage originator, an appraiser and a closing attorney. The process is fraught with important decisions, any one of which could derail the purchase.

Judith Dickson is the author of A Successful and Proven Guide for the First-Time Homebuyer: Putting it All Together. Dickson’s book provides first-time homebuyers with all the information they could need to navigate the process of buying a home.

“I purchased a condominium three years ago and it was an education in itself,” recalls Dickson. There’s a process you have to go through, which we didn’t even know. Through this experience I decided to write a book for people who were first-time home buyers.”

According to Dickson, trusting your realtor is of paramount importance. Everything follows from there. The industry takes all kinds so finding the right one can prove difficult. You have to do your homework.

A Successful and Proven Guide for the First-Time Homebuyer: Putting it All Together offers tips to becoming a competent home-buyer. It can help you find a good real estate agent, determine what mortgages are available at what rates, and gives you a step-by-step guide for all the necessary procedures that come with purchasing a home.

“I wanted to make it easy to read and easy for people to understand, what their thinking process should be,” says Dickson. “We had to go through all those phases flying by the seat of our pants. If we were to buy a home for the first time again, it would be different.”

