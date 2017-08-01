Synergem Director Named by NENA, The 9-1-1 Association, for 2017 Stanton Lifetime Achievement Award

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC, USA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Emergency Number Association (NENA, the 9-1-1 Association) named Stephen F. O’Conor, ENP, as the William E. Stanton lifetime achievement award recipient at its June 2017 annual conference in San Antonio. Since 1999, seventeen exceptional NENA members have been honored with this award that recognizes a lifetime of achievement in public service and emergency communications.

Steve is currently Synergem’s Director of Client Services. He came to Synergem after serving as NENA’s 28th President. He has a long history of service to public safety since he became a police officer with the Vernon Township Police Department in New Jersey, where he retired in 2000 after 25 years.

Steve has been a NENA member since 2002 and earned his Emergency Number Professional designation in 2003. He served NENA and its membership proactively throughout his career, and continues to do so. Prior to serving as Synergem’s Director of Client Services, he managed the West Palm Beach Police Communications Center and served as the Brevard County FL 9-1-1 System Manager.

In presenting the award, Delaine Arnold, NENA’s 2015 Stanton Award recipient, noted that O’Conor has a long record of public service, having been a police lieutenant, an instructor of criminal justice and public safety at the college level, and engaged in emergency communications management for more than two decades. “He is a past president, a member of the Hall of Fame, and continues to take a leadership role as part of the Development Steering Council. In fact, he either chairs or serves as a member on many of our Development Group committees and Working Groups,” Arnold said.

O’Conor currently Co-Chairs the Interconnection & Security Committee, and also Co-Chairs the GIS Data Model for NG9-1-1, the i3 Architecture, and the 9-1-1 Call Processing working groups. In addition, he serves as NENA’s liaison to the Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute (IJIS).

Myron Herron, Synergem’s President and Chief Technology officer, joined in congratulating O’Conor for this distinction. “As the Director of Client Services at Synergem Technologies, Steve helps PSAPs adopt Next Generation 9-1-1 Systems and best practices for public safety operations. In addition to Steve, we are proud to fully support our entire team’s continuing contributions to the development NENA’s Next Generation 9-1-1 standards on behalf of Synergem.”

About Synergem

Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.