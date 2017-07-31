Worldwide Peripheral Artery Disease Industry is Expecting Grow at CARG 6.5 % Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Peripheral Artery Disease Market. Which is Expecting Grow at CARG 6.5 % Forecast 2023

Gastrointestinal (GI) drug market involves pharmacological and non-pharmacological Peripheral Artery Diseases is the condition in which there is narrowing of the arteries. This diseases affect the mostly affect legs. Deposition of cholesterol or plaques on the wall of arteries are responsible for the cause of the diseases. Population over 50 yr. are more susceptible for this diseases. Increasing population is the major reason for increasing the market of peripheral artery diseases. It was estimated that 20% of total population over 60 year age is suffering from peripheral artery diseases. Factors like obesity, diabetes and lifestyle habits like smoking and lack of exercise are the high risk factors for the development of this diseases. Increasing number of surgeries, number of different techniques and expectation to live more is increasing this market globally. Beside this introduction of generic medicines and many cheap options has increase the drug market. On other hand high cost associated with surgeries and lack of awareness amongst the general population may restrain the market growth.

North America and West Europe is the major contributor for the peripheral artery diseases market. Due to a huge aging population in this region is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Besides increasing awareness in this region, high health care expenditure is the other driving factors for the market. As per study nearly 8 million of the people in US is suffering from major or minor peripheral artery diseases. Beside this nearly 15-20% of total North America population is suffering from diabetes, obesity, hypertensions. This disease are the major risk factor for development of peripheral artery disease. Asia Pacific region has a dominating population in the world. Increase in population is responsible for increase in patients for different diseases. Asia Pacific is the developing region and thus server a good platform to develop the market for different manufacturers. As per study 70% of population suffering from peripheral artery diseases is in middle and low income countries. And thus the Asia Pacific and Middle East region is expecting a good growth of the market. Simultaneously increasing smoking, diabetic population and people suffering from hypertension has a synergistic effect on the growth of the market. Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during forecasted period of 2017-2023.

Global Peripheral artery disease Market is segmented into types of devices which includes Stents, angioplasty balloon catheters, Drug-Eluting Balloons, Atherectomy devices and other. Stents is further sub segmented into balloon-expandable and self-expandable. Atherectomy devices are further sub segmented into rotational, orbital, laser and directional.

By drugs they are segmented as Lipid-lowering drugs, blood pressure lowering drug, glucose regulating drug, clot preventing drug and other. By types of diseases they are segmented as Blood Clotting Disorders, Lymphedema, Atherosclerosis and Other

• Johnson & Johnson (U.S)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Sanofi S.A. (France)

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

• AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S)

• Angioscore, Inc. (U.S)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

• Betagenon AB (Sweden)

• Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)

• Symic Bio, Inc. (US)

• CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. (US)

• nGes MG, Inc. (Japan)

• TheraVasc Inc. (US)

Study Objectives Global Peripheral artery disease Market

• Detail market analysis of global peripheral artery disease market with region and competitive analysis.

• Detail analysis of parent market and different drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the market.

• Detail Information about the present and forecasted market with its key players that influences the market on global scale.

• Analysis of the market of the different factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global peripheral artery disease market.

• Detail information on the possible segments and sub segments of the market. And regional analysis of the market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Intended Audience

• Peripheral artery disease treatment centers

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government and Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

The report for Global Peripheral artery disease Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

