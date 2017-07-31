Global Digital TV Market is Estimated to grow by ~17.3% of CAGR by 2023

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Digital TV Market. Digital TV Market is Estimated to grow by ~17.3% of CAGR by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study reveals that the digital television is trending in North America region. The global Digital television market is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years. Moreover, Digital TV has replaced the existing versions of televisions in the electronics appliances, which is integrated with network boxes and servers. The study indicates that the extra channels, converged communications, enhanced interactivity and mobility are the driving factor of digital television market. However, the switchover from analog broadcasting to digital broadcasting, the growth of new media platforms as sources of news, and the digital TV systems can offer access to the Internet and WWW has driven the digital TV market. The Digital TV Market is growing rapidly over 17.3% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~1.3 Billion by the end of forecast period. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Digital TV Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Digital TV Market Segmentation

The Digital television Market has been segmented on the basis of type, resolution, size, and region. The Digital television market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors. The digital television has wide range of applications across several industries such as consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment.

The prominent players in the Digital TV market –

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Vizio Inc. (U.S)

• Haier Group Corporation (China)

• Hisense Co., Ltd. (China)

• Lg Corporation (South Korea)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• At&T Inc. (U.S)

• Dish Network (U.S)

• Verizon Fios (U.S)

Market Research Analysis:s

On geographic basis, Digital TV market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Digital TV market. Europe is to be estimated to be second largest market for Digital TV during the forecast period. The Digital TV market accounted for over 20% of the global demand and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the next six years in Asia Pacific regions. China is expected to be the largest CAGR to regional market revenue generation over the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Digital TV Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Digital TV market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Digital TV market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis Type, Resolution, Size, and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Digital TV system market.

Segments:

The global Digital TV market has been segmented on the basis of type, resolution, size, and region.

Digital TV Market by Type:

• HDTV

• SDTV

• EDTV

• Others

Digital TV Market by Resolution:

• 720p

• 1080p

• 4K

• Others

Digital TV Market by Size:

• 11’’- 32”

• 33’’-42”

• 44’’- 50”

• Others

Digital TV Market by Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Digital TV market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global digital TV market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 30%. Europe market is owing to major Digital TV manufacturing companies based out here in 2016. For the consumer electronics industry, the digitally encoded TV could provide new services, including Web access via TV. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for Digital TV market.

