Formaspace Office Launched Revolution Line at NeoCon ’17 with New EVP of Sales, Frank Bucher
The timing was right, according to Formaspace CEO Jeff Turk. “We were really fortunate to get someone of Frank Bucher’s caliber and reputation as we launched our new Revolution™ collection at NeoCon and our new Formaspace Office branding. We think it may take quite a few people by surprise that office furniture is now our fastest growing business segment. It’s a strategic direction that builds on our traditional strengths in the custom laboratory furniture market as well as the manufacturing and shipping/logistics market, where we serve name brand Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.”
New Opportunities for Contract Furniture Dealers & Reps As Formaspace Rolls Out Office Business Unit and Revolution Collection
“Formaspace Office is recruiting a wider distribution network,” says new EVP Sales Frank Bucher. “At NeoCon, we met with major office furniture dealers who know how to connect with end customers. I wanted them to see the new Revolution collection in person and talk with them about how Formaspace works hand-in-hand with our dealers to make highly differentiated solutions for their clients.”
A great example is the Revolution collection of office furniture that made its world-wide debut at NeoCon this month. It’s a direct result of the close working relationships we’ve had with several of our distribution partners — a collaborative process that’s been years in the making.
Take a look at the Revolution I desk. It’s a sit-to-stand desking solution that’s done right. Unlike competitive products that rely on complicated work surface lifting mechanisms, the entire Revolution I desk raises and lowers as one complete unit — including shelves, drawers, storage, power and lighting components. It looks cleaner while avoiding problems with complicated mechanisms that can pinch fingers, accidentally crush things like smartphones, or tangle up your network and power cables. Once you see it in action, you’ll never want to work with a flimsy work surface that cranks up and down again.
Revolution I is an example of a concept that came out of our partnership with OneWorkPlace in San Francisco. We worked together to create this unique product for CapitalOne’s new open office facility where their software engineers develop new fintech (financial technology) products.
We also worked closely with TWO Furnish to create differentiated products for their customer Twitter, the micro-blogging software giant. Twitter was looking for an authentic industrial design aesthetic for their new Atlanta tech hub in Ponce City Market. Working together with TWO Furnish, we designed and built unique custom pipe-leg collaboration tables for the new Twitter Café, Lounge, and Breakout Rooms. These designs have inspired the tables and optional features found in the new Revolution collection as well.
Make Way for the New Revolution Collection by Formaspace Office
The new Revolution collection from Formaspace Office makes a bold statement about the future of open workspace environments, delivering an authentic industrial look that’s inspired by our heritage as producers of heavy-duty, industrial furniture built for use on the factory floor.
This new portfolio of office furniture features a coordinated system of mix-and-match components, all designed to work together to create a full range of work setting solutions — including individual private workstation areas, flexible and informal touch-down spaces, collaborative open desking and benching environments, employee break rooms, and cafeterias, and executive conference rooms kitted out with our unique industrial conference tables.
At Formaspace, We Manufacture Your Creative Ideas℠
What if you want to create a one-of-a-kind signature piece of furniture?
In a world where customers are looking for authentic products and solutions, Formaspace can build custom furniture —made-to-order — based on your unique design specifications.
