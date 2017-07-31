iCustomboxes Hits The Market With Its New Custom Cardboard VR Glasses Along With Boxes and Packaging Range
iCustomboxes has been providing custom boxes and packaging solution to the industrial and domestic concerns.
The release of news has surpassed the expectations of the consumers and everyone is talking about the virtual glasses and their success in the market, said by the CEO of iCustomboxes. Being the industry leader and first movers, iCustomboxes has capitalized on the technology to offer solutions to small and medium scale business with customized VR Glasses. The company is planning to come up with a corrugated board VR glasses for multiple use.
The packaging industry has seen a lot of change over the years in the form of promotion and marketing of their product lines. Since the Google has released it at a cheap price, lots of companies have been looking for quick sales and huge profit margin.
The market has the potential to work on the idea of cardboard VR glasses that could help companies make billions out of this invention, said CEO at iCustomboxes. The manufacturing of Custom VR glasses has already started in China, India and the rest of the world with similar VR glasses with little modifications.
iCustomboxes has enhanced production capabilities with minimum product time on large quantity manufacturing to enable industries to meet its requirement. iCustomboxes can customize printing by aligning with your business needs and industry to give best customized VR glasses to its customers.
The company has developed some of its conceptual drawings and templates to make it available for the customers instantly.
Providing custom boxes and packages at the competitive rates with high quality was the first priority of the company, said by the production manager at iCustomboxes. Manufacturing VR glasses help the company to take to the next step to become more innovative and adaptation to the market needs.
iCustomboxes has brought lots of innovations in the form of its custom boxes for packaging and giving all support for printing, designing and technical solutions to the industry to fill the gap in the market.
The launching of custom cardboard VR glasses, iCustomboxes is once again leading the market with custom packaging solutions. The news is triggered in the social media even without official disclosing the details of the company. Still, there is no official news on the website of the iCustomboxes.
