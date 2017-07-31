Air-Air Refuelling will be discussed in Madrid by Royal Netherlands Air Force Commander, JAPCC, European Defence Agency
Military Airlift leaders to discuss Air-Air Refuelling Capabilities this November in MadridLONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi is delighted to announce Air-Air Refuelling as an additional focus of the 18th Annual Military Airlift conference, gathering in Madrid, Spain on the 28th and 29th November 2017.
2017’s programme is now not only providing a unique focus on maximising airlift, but also aerial refuelling capabilities. Featuring presentations from a diverse pool of military officials and key industry organisations.
Military officials from Royal Netherlands Air Force, JAPCC, and European Defence Agency will gather at SMi Groups Military Airlift Conference to discuss Air-Air Refuelling (AAR) Capabilities.
Speaking about “Pioneering Multinational Air-Air Refuelling for coalition Operations,” Royal Netherlands Air Force Commander from Eindhoven Air Base, Colonel Elanor Boekholf-O’Sullivan will talk about bringing together nations to enhance individual and collective capability and deployment range. He will also discuss removing reliance on allied nations to provide fuelling support and how it will optimise Dutch capacity to deploy allies.
Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Markie, AAR SME, JAPCC will cover in his presentation the enhancement of joint training projects to ensure continued easy assimilation of national forces into a joint structure. Exploring the recent success of AAR Planning courses as well as the increase of developing interoperability of NATO air transport assets in a Joint Force Air Component scenario.
Dion Polman, Project Officer AAR, European Defence Agency will look at existing air tanker assets across the European fleet and the opportunities for development. Overseeing the current progress in developing AAR capabilities for the A400M and the increase of strategic air tanker capacity with the A330 MRTT.
The two-day conference will also provide unique networking opportunities and an exclusive post-conference complimentary site visit to Getafe Air Base for all attendees. Including an introduction about Airbus Spanish and Getafe sites, opportunity for delegates to see the A330 MRTT Conversion Centre, the training centre and the system integration laboratories. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.
Other notable presenters include: Spanish Air Force, Airbus, Boeing, Royal Air Force, TLD Group, MCCE, JETEX Flight Support, Heavy Airlift Wing, ViaSat, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, French Air Force, US Air Force Europe, Volga Dnepr Group, NATO SHAPE and more.
18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air Refuelling
Madrid, Spain
28th – 29th November 2017
