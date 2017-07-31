Worldwide Mechanical Hand Tools Industry is Expected to Grow At a CAGR Of 3.67 % During 2017-2023

Market research future published a cooked research report on the Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market, Which is Expected to Grow At a CAGR Of 3.67 % till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market, By Type (Hand Service Tools, Edge Tools, Hand Saw And Others), By Application (Construction Industry, Decoration Industry, And Household Application), And Region - Forecast 2017-2023.

Mechanical hand tools are used in various technological process such as commercial and industrial sector. Mechanical hand tools are designed in such a way that it fulfils the task that is to be performed. They are manufactured by using highest grade materials, that ensures efficient and adhere to tolerance. The current manufacturing techniques require proper understanding of ergonomic design, tool shape, handles to improve grip possibilities and strength, and vibration health effects reducing injuries. The factor that are responsible for growth of mechanical hand tools market are growth in construction industry, growth in the furniture market, and increase use of capital goods in households. Mechanical hand tools are widely used in the construction industry. The rise in the manufacturing plants in which the hand tools are majorly used, will lead to the growth of this market.

Market Research Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest market of mechanical hand tool due to growth in the construction industry. The industrial sector is expected to grow and would increase in demand for professional hand tools kit, thus leading to the growth of the market. The growth of the U.S. construction industry, has been revived due to the federal policies such as reduced corporate tax, and will be retained in the future. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market that is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growth in the emerging economies and growing infrastructure. The global mechanical hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.67 % during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global mechanical hand tools market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global mechanical hand tools market by its type, application, and by region.

By Types

• Edge Tools

• Hand Service Tools

• Handsaw

• Others

By Application

• Construction Industry

• Decoration Industry

• Household Application

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

The major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies, are

• Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (U.S)

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (U.S.)

• Snap-on (U.S.)

• TOYA SA (Poland)

• Metabowerke GmbH (Germany)

• Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein)

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd (TTI) (Hong Kong)

• Makita Corporation (U.S.)

• Wurth Group (Germany)

• Klein Tools (U.S.)

The report for Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

