International Vaish Federation Karnataka Youth succcesful event on Opportunities of Family Business in Bangalore
The Program was held on 30 July, 2017 Sunday at Devraj Urs Bhawan, Bangalore and was headed by Mr.Yatish Jain, President of Youth wing of International Vaish Federation Karnataka. The program was convened by Mr.Sachin Agarwal, Atul Mittal.
The Anchor of the Program was Mr.Umang Agarwal, Vice President of International Vaish Federation Karnataka Youth and Vote of Thanks was given by Mr.Rahul Khatuwala, Secretary International Vaish Federation Karnataka Youth.
The Program was supported by the Youth team: Vineet Maheswari, Ritika Khetan, Gaurav Jain, Gaurav Jindal, Ankita Agarwal, Anchal Agarwal, Krishna Agarwal, Akash Agarwal, Pankaj Jain, Sanyam Jhuria, Yash Tibrewal, Avinash Agarwal,
The Event was Co-Sponsored by Mr.Bimal Lohia, Mr.Ladhulal Mehta and Mr.Naresh Gupta. Over 260 people participated in the 3 hour Seminar.
