Distribution Software Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Distribution Software Market 2017 Top Manufacturers,Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Distribution Software Market

Description

Distribution software provides broad visibility across the entire organization, and delivers unparalleled control in managing thousands of transactions, suppliers, and customers while simultaneously tracking millions of inventory items. This software is largely adopted across many distribution industries, including auto and truck parts, building materials, chemical supplies, electrical goods, electronics, food and beverage, fasteners, general wholesale, industrial machinery, irrigation systems and parts, janitorial and sanitation, medical and dental supplies, paper and packaging materials, restaurant equipment and supplies, and safety products.

The analysts forecast the global distribution software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global distribution software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from distribution services and vendors providing extended operational support (such as data loading, data cleansing, exception handling, and monitoring) on an ongoing basis.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Distribution Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• SAP

• Oracle

• Sage Group

• Infor

• JDA Software Group

Other prominent vendors

• AccSoft Business Solutions

• Acumatica

• ADS Solutions

• Agnitech

• Blue Link Associates

• Cadre Software

• Cloud 9 ERP Solutions

• Data-Basics

• DDI System

• Distribution One

• ECOUNT

• Epicor

• Exact

• Fasttrack Solutions

• Fishbowl

• FlowTrac

• inFlow Inventory Software

• JCurve Solutions

• Syncron

• SYSPRO

• Vormittag Associates

Market driver

• Increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software.

Market driver

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness about distribution software among end-users.

Market challenge

Market trend

• Supply chain inefficiencies and need for transparency.

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Global economic outlook

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Buying criteria

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Major-vendor offerings

• Vendor matrix

• Comparative chart for vendors

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

