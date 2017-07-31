EIGHT O’CLOCK® COFFEE EXPANDS INFUSIONS LINE WITH THREE NEW VARIETIES

THOUGHTFULLY CRAFTED COFFEES THAT OFFER COFFEE LOVERS MORE REASONS TO DRINK COFFEE

MONTVALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight O’Clock® Coffee, a premium coffee brand with over a 150 year legacy, now offers three new varieties to its recently launched Infusions line. Eight O’Clock Coffee Infusions are thoughtfully crafted coffees made with 100% Arabica beans and blended with additional ingredients to deliver an enhanced coffee drinking experience for consumers who expect more from their beverages.

Featuring one of the most popular ingredients of 2017, SUPER SPICE is a medium roast blended with turmeric and cinnamon – a perfectly balanced, smooth, mild spiced coffee blend to awaken the senses. ACAI GLOW, also a medium roast, features acai berry for a rich, fruity, vibrant coffee experience. And B6 Metabolism is dark roasted and crafted to help support normal energy yielding metabolism with a fruit and herbal blend rich in vitamin B6.

These new Eight O’Clock coffees join ALERT and RELAX, released last Fall, to round out the Infusions line with 5 varieties. ALERT is blended with guarana and caffeine for an extra kick of caffeine, and RELAX is a decaf brew gently blended with cuts of chamomile and lavender – perfect for a calm moment.

Reports show 70% of American consumers want enhanced beverages, and are looking for enhancements to their coffee. Eight O’Clock Coffee Infusions serves up coffee varieties that feature on-trend ingredients to meet this growing demand. A Datassential Buzz survey claimed 59% of people said they would drink coffee more often at later times of day if it offered additional benefits.

"Consumers have become more savvy and are seeking out products that provide an enhanced experience – these extensions to the Eight O’Clock family are unique and exciting additions to the coffee aisle,” said David Allen, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Tata Global Beverages USA. “The entire Eight O’Clock Infusions line provides new reasons for consumers to enjoy coffee throughout the day.” Allen added.

About Eight O’Clock®

Part of the Tata Global Beverages family of brands, Eight O’Clock Coffee is America’s original gourmet coffee, brewed with passion for over 150 years. Made with 100% Arabica beans, Eight O’Clock Coffee features a full line of great tasting gourmet coffees in whole bean and ground form, with varieties and blends ranging from light to dark roasts. Eight O’Clock Coffee sources its high-quality coffee beans from the world’s best origins, then expertly blends, roasts and packages them at its facility in Landover, MD. Headquartered in Montvale, NJ, Eight O’Clock Coffee products are available at most U.S. retailers where groceries are sold. For more information, visit www.eightoclock.com.