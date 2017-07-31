Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global application specific IC market to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market
Description
ASIC is a microchip, designed for a specific application or purpose. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs as per the device configuration or end-user specification. The different microprocessors and memory cores are being included in an ASIC, which enables the limited software programmability with the software algorithm performed on the device. An ASIC is found in all the electronic devices, and its uses can range from custom rendering of images to sound conversion. Digital circuits are a common form of ASIC.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application specific IC market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report estimates include the sales of ASICs in several products, including augmented reality (AR) and VR, automobiles, laptops, PC monitors, smart bands, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and TVs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Application Specific IC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Analog Devices
• Infineon Technologies
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments
Other prominent vendors
• Linear Technology
• Maxim Integrated
• NXP Semiconductors
• ON Semiconductors
• Renesas Electronics
• Skyworks Solutions
Market driver
• Increased use in consumer electronics.
Market challenge
• Fluctuations in foreign currency.
Market trend
• Rising penetration of ASICs in electric vehicles.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by design
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Growth prospects in IoT and big data
• Rising penetration of ASICs in electric vehicles
• Growth of ICs in VR, drones, and robotics
• Shifting from aluminum to copper interconnections
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• Analog Devices
• Infineon Technologies
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments
• Other prominent vendors
