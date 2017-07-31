Surgical Navigation Software Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global surgical navigation software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Surgical Navigation Software Market
Description
Surgical navigation, also referred to as computer-assisted image-guided surgery, is a procedure for locating a specific target site for surgery using computer software. Surgical navigation software allows surgeons to accurately track, analyze, and monitor surgical instruments relative to a patient’s anatomy during surgical procedures to improve surgery outcomes. The software concentrates on procedural simplification and flexibility of workflow that meets specific surgeon needs. Surgical navigation software aid in continuously tracking the position of the surgical instrument in relation to the patient’s anatomy, displaying the real-time situation on a computer screen. The imaging features of the software help to improve precision during surgery and provides real-time surgical data to reduce issues.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical navigation software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Surgical Navigation Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Brainlab
• Medtronic
• Stryker
Other prominent vendors
• ClaroNav
• Karl Storz
• Scopis
• Surgical Theater
• XiON medical
• Zimmer Biomet
Market driver
• Increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries.
Market challenge
• Market barriers for existing and new vendors.
Market trend
• Shift from frame-based stereotaxy to frameless stereotaxy navigation for neurosurgery.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key vendor offerings
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• Medtronic
• Stryker
• Brainlab
………..CONTINUED
