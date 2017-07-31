Eye Tracking Devices Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global eye tracking devices market to grow at a CAGR of 40.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Eye Tracking Devices Market

Description

Eye tracking refers to the process of using sensors and optical cameras to trace and record the movements of the eye and its focal points. The eye tracking devices include remote and head- mounted eye trackers. There are several eye tracking techniques: Electro-sensor based eye tracking, Scleral search coil eye tracking, Infrared eye tracking, and Video-based eye tracking.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global eye tracking devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, and sales.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Eye Tracking Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Tobii Pro

• SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI)

• SR Research

• The Eye Tribe

• Gazepoint

Other prominent vendors

• Ergoneers

• EyeTech Digital Systems

• ISCAN

• LC Technology

• Pupil Labs

• Smart Eye

Market driver

• Integration of eye tracking technology into VR

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Presence of intellectual property rights and patents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing use of eye tracking data by advertisement and neuromarketing fields

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Research

• AR and VR

• Human computer interactions (HCI)

• Training and simulation

• Healthcare

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: Key vendor profiles

• Tobii Pro

• SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI)

• SR Research

• The Eye Tribe

• Gazepoint

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

