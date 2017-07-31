3 Mega Travel Roadshows in India, Dubai, Kuwait, Singapore & Australia
International Travel Roadshow (ITR) opens its 2018 Calendar with 3 Mega Events. ITR is the right platform to meet the potential buyers from Tourism industry.
ITR 2018 India - is the 6th version of the luxury roadshow scheduled at 4 Major cities in india – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Bangalore. Unlike any other roadshow, ITR offers 2 full days in each city. Yes this is the One and Only roadshow being organized for 2 days in each city which helps exhibitors to meet more potential buyers in each city. The concept of this roadshow is to cover 4 Exhibitions in 1 Roadshow which saves lot of time and money for the exhibitors. This mega event expects the footfall of 1200 potential outbound tour buyers from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Bangalore. ITR India is scheduled on February 2018 to target 70+ days of summer holidays in India (April, May & June).
ITR 2018 Middle East – is the 7th version of Luxury roadshow scheduled in Top 3 richest & hot outbound cities in Middle East – Dubai (2 days), Abhu dhabi (1 day) & Kuwait (1 day). This fabulous show is scheduled in the month of April 2018 to target the long summer season in Middle east (April to September). The ultimate goal of this event is to make sure that our exhibitors gain ROI as soon as possible.
Here is another Ice-breaker travel roadshow from ITR. Just imagine of tapping the untapped luxury market in the world. Yes. ITR Edition 8 is planned in Australia & Singapore. Do you know that Australia ranks as 9th highest travel spending market in the world ?. Not just that, 42 trips have been booked for every 100 people in Australia each year. ITR Australia is scheduled during August 2018 in Melbourne (1 day), Sydney (2 days) and the richest city in Australia – Brisbane (1 day). To add icing on the cake, We have included 1 Day roadshow in Singapore since most of the flights to Australia fly through Singapore with long lay-over. You can make a great business deal instead of sitting in the airport.
ITR focuses on the quality of the roadshow and thus doesn’t allow walk-in invitations. Moreover, ITR pre-schedules appointment with the top-notch tour-selling agents on a one-to-one basis. Travel Sellers love ITR since it focuses on the superlative goal of maximizing the ROI of its exhibitors.
ITR Exhibitors include Top DMCs, Resorts, Airlines, Technology companies from 5 continents – over 70 countries – with Luxury 5 star hotels like Shangrila, Four Seasons, Jumeriah, Park Hyatt, Banyan Tree, Angasana, Centara Grand Thailand, Amari, Residence Mauritius & Maldives, World Leading DMCs like Jetwing Travels Sri Lanka, Amazing China, Travel CEO, Travelink Tours Egypt, Lac Hong Voyages Vietnam, Karusan Travels Sri Lanka, Flame Tours Azerbaijan, African Hartbeest Safaris, SMAILING TOUR DMC – BALI Indonesia, Bidadari Tour – Bali Indonesia and Airlines like Air India and Maldivian Airlines.
To know more about ITR Roadshow visit http://www.InternationalTravelRoadshow.com or email us at itr@orangetrips.com or call us at +91 7204061248 / +91 9036050636
