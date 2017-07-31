Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global public safety LTE safety device market to grow at a CAGR of 21.292% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices Market

Description

The convergence of LMR technology with public and private LTE networks is one of the growing market trends. The growth in the market during the forecast period will be supported by public communication network operators and telecom vendors. Emerging countries with growing economies will also contribute to the growth of the global public safety LTE devices market.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global public safety LTE device market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of public safety LTE devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Public Safety LTE Device Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• General Dynamics Mission Systems

• Harris Corporation

• Motorola Solutions

• Nokia

Other prominent vendors

• Airbus

• Airspan Networks

• Cisco Systems

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies

• Raytheon

• ZTE

Market driver

• Declining ASP of public safety LTE devices

Market challenge

• Dominance of LMR/PMR technology

Market trend

• Convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by products

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 09: Market segmentation by geography

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key Vendors

………..CONTINUED

