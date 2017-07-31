Active Calcium Silicate Market 2017: Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, and Revenue by Forecast 2022

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market Information- by Application and Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Global Active Calcium Silicate Market

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market is anticipated to grow to USD XX million by 2022 maintaining the CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022.

The consumption of Global Active Calcium Silicate is expected to be XX kilotons by 2022. Active calcium silicate has following characteristics which includes heat insulator, sound proof and thermal intumescent due to these it has wide applications. The development of residential and infrastructure projects where acoustic insulation and passive fire protection are used greatly will drive the active calcium silicate market leading to the growth of the same. Support from government in implementing passive fire protection (PFP) in residential and commercial will also boost the demand of active calcium silicate.

Active Calcium Silicate is obtained from three raw materials which includes sodium silicate, limestone and hydrochloric acid. Sodium silicate is used in manufacturing magnesium, zirconium and as a catalyst its application includes detergents, pulp & paper and others. Limestone is used as a chemical in paints & coatings and cement. Due to increase in demand from all application sector, these materials have significant impact on the prices of active calcium silicate.

Having a dynamic nature, it is also used to make acoustic tiles, wallboards to protect these from fire and provide sound proofing. In addition, it is also used in making clay and bricks which will reduce their shrinkage when exposed to excessive heat.

Government expenditure on infrastructure which includes roads, rail transports, airports and other commercial structures will fuel the demand of active calcium silicate market in future. On other hand, there are also some regulations laid by OSHA and NIOSH towards health and safety measure to be taken while exposed to active calcium silicate. Over exposure can cause problems to human health such as skin eruptions, eyes redness and throat itching.

Geographically, Europe was the leading market player in 2015 and it is expected that it will maintain the same growth rate in the coming years surpassing XX million by 2022. Application such as paint & coatings used to protect historical monuments will drive the demand for active calcium silicate market. UK is an active market among all due to implementation of proper rules and regulation in consuming standard and quality product that will drive the overall regional market.

Increasing demand from construction industries particularly in Asia Pacific region will drive the active calcium silicate market. Growing construction and infrastructure demand, large scale production of paints & coating, cement etc. are favoring the demand of product in countries like China and India. Other countries will show a steady growth due to slow adoption of changing lifestyle.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market includes Promat International, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical Co., HIL Limited, Imerys Filtration Minerals Co., 2K Technologies Ltd., R.K. Oil Industries, Ramco Industries, Skamol limited, Xella Sverige AB, Magnesia GmbH and others.

Study Objectives of Active Calcium Silicate Market:

• To study market overview of Active Calcium Silicate.

• To estimate market size by product type, by application and region.

• To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of the Active Calcium Silicate Market.

• To provide geographical market analysis and outlook of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW).

• To analyze the Global Active Calcium Silicate Market based on various factors which includes supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

• To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments along with research and developments in the Global Active Calcium Silicate.

