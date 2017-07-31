Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Next Generation Data Storage Technologies

Executive Summary

Next generation Storage Technology deals with an advanced portfolio of products and solutions which cater to the diversified needs of data storage across the various end-user industries such as the IT firms, Data Centers, Automotive industries and so on. With the increasing file sizes and huge chunks of big and unstructured data, the IT companies are facing problems to deal with massive streams of data. The Next Generation storage infrastructures offer faster, reliable, secure, scalable and cost-efficient solutions that are increasingly being deployed across complex business environments to meet the demands of growing data storage and for enabling quicker and efficient retrieval of information. The massive data explosion as well as the ever-increasing need for storing, managing and analyzing this huge amount of data is driving the market for next generation storage technology and devices. The IT enterprises are leaning on more secure infrastructures for data storage instead of investing in newer storage technologies.

The Next Generation Storage Technology report has been segmented on the basis of the various storage categories, storage memory devices, storage technologies, storage solutions and the varied end-user industry verticals. By storage category, the market has been segmented into All Flash Arrays, Magnetic Storage, Cloud based storage, Hybrid Storage Arrays, and Network attached storage, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Optical Storage and others. By storage memory devices, the market has been classified into Atomic Scale Magnetic Memory, Phase Change Memory, 3D Chip Memory, Racetrack Memory, Hybrid Memory, Spintronic Memory (MRAM) and others. The market has been fragmented on the basis of storage technologies into Helium Drive Technology, SMR Drives, Multi-Cloud Storage Technology, Ethernet Hard Drive Technology and others. By storage solutions, the market has been analyzed into Enterprise data storage, Big data storage, Cloud Services, Computing Devices and others. By end-user industry verticals, the market has been classified into Data Centers, Information Technology (IT), Consumer electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive and others. Data Centers, Information Technology (IT), Consumer electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive and others are the various end-user industry verticals which deploy the extensive range of next generation storage technology products.

North America is the dominant market in Next Generation Storage Technology in 2015, followed by Europe and APAC Regions. All the major IT infrastructures and software firms such as EMC Corporation (acquired by Dell), Dell, Hewlett Packard, IBM, VMware, and NetApp are headquartered in the Americas, thereby enhancing cloud computing, big data storage and other IT enabled services. There has also been an increasing investment towards the expansion of data centers, thereby rendering support for the development of next generation data storage solutions.. APAC market is estimated to register the maximum growth in Next Generation Storage Technology market by 2025, owing to the emerging data hubs and business enterprises. Data Centers has emerged to be the most dominant end-user industry vertical that has largely deployed the storage devices and has accounted for the highest market share in Next Generation Storage Technology market in 2015. Industrial Automation and Aerospace sector are estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in Next Generation Storage Technology market.

Major players profiled in the report include:

IBM,

HP,

NetApp,

Dell

Toshiba Corporation.

The methodology for estimating the global Next Generation Storage Systems market involved the study of utilization of the varied range of storage systems supply and demand in the end-user industries. The segmentations have been cross-mapped extensively to understand various market dynamics. Simultaneously, the companies involved at component, manufacturing, integration and distribution level were also studied from the perspective of their product portfolio, geographical presence, annual turnover and few other parameters to substantiate the estimations. All these estimations were further validated through primary research and industry experts.

