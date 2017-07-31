Magnesium Metal Market 2017: Analysis, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Global Magnesium Metal Market Information-by application and by Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Global Magnesium Metal Market

Global Magnesium Metal Market is growing rapidly at the rate of CAGR of XX% over the years and is expected to grow at same pace in forecasted year. With varied of application of Magnesium Metal like automotive, electronics, construction and packaging will boost the market in forecasted period. Magnesium Metal is known as light weight metal available in abundant all over the world. Magnesium founds a good substitute for many aluminum products which makes it valuable in application area. Automobile sector is largest user of magnesium due to its low density and comparable properties with aluminum which makes it materialize the objective of automotive sector in forecasted period. With growth of transportation sector, use of die casting magnesium and alloys will fuel the market in coming years. Easy availability and lower price of aluminum is expected to grow the automotive industry in forecasted period. Moreover, increasing demand in metals like Titanium which is highly used in aerospace to lower the weight of aircraft makes the magnesium metal market to grow in forecasted years. With use of desulphurization, increase in steel and iron production is expected to grow over upcoming years. Increase in R&D of Magnesium market in application like robots, wind turbines and lighter alloys is expected to provide an opportunity to many manufacturers and producers. Magnesium Metal is highly explosive in nature and when alloy is combine with emission of UV lights makes it harmful which have rendered the market growth over forecasted period.

Geographically, APAC region dominates these Magnesium Market both in terms of volume and value and is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of XX % in 2022. China is major revenue generating country due to rapid industrialization, growing use of magnesium in manufacturing industry is expected to surge the demand in particularly in China, Japan and South Korea. North America is expected to contribute a significant share due to swift in growth of electronics and aerospace industry. Owing to rapid growth in automotive sector, European countries like Germany and Italy is also increasing their use of magnesium metal to drive the market growth.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Magnesium Metal Market are Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co, Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd, RIMA Group, Magontec Ltd, POSCO, Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO, Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co. Ltd, Nippon Kinzoku, US Magnesium LLC, Latrobe Magnesium Ltd and others.



Study Objectives of Magnesium Metal Market:

• To study market overview of the Magnesium Metal.

• To estimate market size by product type, by application and region.

• To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of Magnesium Metal Market.

• To provide geographically market analysis and outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

• To analyze the Global Magnesium Metal Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

• To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Magnesium Metal.

