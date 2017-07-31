Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Fuel Cell Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Fuel Cell -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Fuel Cell Industry

Description

This report splits Fuel Cell by Electrolyte Type, by Handling Method of Fuel, by Price, which shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details.

This report focus Chinese market, it covers details as following:

Key Product Type

Fuel Cell Market, by Electrolyte Type
Alkaline Fuel Cell(AFC)
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell(PEMFC)
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell(PAFC)
Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell(MCFC)
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell(SOFC)

Fuel Cell Market, by Handling Method of Fuel
Direct
Indirect
Regenerate

Fuel Cell Market, by Price
10000 USD

Key Consumers (End User)

Fuel Cell Market, by Consumer
Transportation
Power Station
Portable Devices
Others

Key Regions

First-tier Cities 
Beijing
Shanghai
Guangzhou
Shenzhen

Second-tier Cities 
Chengdu
Hangzhou
Wuhan
Tianjin
Nanjing
Chongqing
Xi’an
Qingdao
Shenyang
Dalian
Xiamen
Suzhou
Ningbo
Wuxi

Third-tier Cities 
Fourth-tier Cities
Other Regions

Key Players 
Tianqilong(China)
EXTENDER(China)
Bosch(Germany)
SFC Energy(Germany)
Proton Motor(Germany)
AFC Energy(UK)
Ceres Power(UK)
ITM Power(UK)
Nedstack(Netherland)
Bloom Energy(US)
Doosan Fuel Cell(US)
Fuelcell Energy(US)
Plug Power(US)
UTC Power(US)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES(US)
Ballard Power Systems(Canada)
Hydrogenics(Canada)
Ceramic Fuel Cells(Australia)
Aisin Seiki(Japan)
Kyocera(Japan)
Panasonic(Japan)
Toshiba(Japan)
Fuji Electric(Japan)
Electro Power Systems(India)

