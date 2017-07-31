Global Fuel Cell Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Fuel Cell -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

This report splits Fuel Cell by Electrolyte Type, by Handling Method of Fuel, by Price, which shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details.

This report focus Chinese market, it covers details as following:

Key Product Type

Fuel Cell Market, by Electrolyte Type

Alkaline Fuel Cell(AFC)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell(PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell(PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell(MCFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell(SOFC)

Fuel Cell Market, by Handling Method of Fuel

Direct

Indirect

Regenerate

Fuel Cell Market, by Price

10000 USD

Key Consumers (End User)

Fuel Cell Market, by Consumer

Transportation

Power Station

Portable Devices

Others

Key Regions

First-tier Cities

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Second-tier Cities

Chengdu

Hangzhou

Wuhan

Tianjin

Nanjing

Chongqing

Xi’an

Qingdao

Shenyang

Dalian

Xiamen

Suzhou

Ningbo

Wuxi

Third-tier Cities

Fourth-tier Cities

Other Regions

Key Players

Tianqilong(China)

EXTENDER(China)

Bosch(Germany)

SFC Energy(Germany)

Proton Motor(Germany)

AFC Energy(UK)

Ceres Power(UK)

ITM Power(UK)

Nedstack(Netherland)

Bloom Energy(US)

Doosan Fuel Cell(US)

Fuelcell Energy(US)

Plug Power(US)

UTC Power(US)

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES(US)

Ballard Power Systems(Canada)

Hydrogenics(Canada)

Ceramic Fuel Cells(Australia)

Aisin Seiki(Japan)

Kyocera(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Fuji Electric(Japan)

Electro Power Systems(India)

