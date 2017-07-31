Appliance Power Cord - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2023
A power cord, line cord, or mains cable is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltage—(generally 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).
The global Appliance Power Cord market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
2 conductors power cords
3 conductors power cords
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Volex
Electri-Cord
Feller
Americord
Quail Electronics
Interpower
William Campbell
StayOnline
Tripplite
MEGA
Longwell
HL TECHNOLOGY
Hongchang Electronics
CHING CHENG
Prime Wire & Cable
AURICH
I-SHENG
Queenpuo
Yunhuan Electronics
Yung Li
ShangYu Jintao
QIAOPU
Ningbo Chenglong
Fund Resources Group
Wengling Antong
YFC-BonEagle
Yaosheng
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Household appliances
Computers and consumer electronics
Medical devices
Iec auto-lock industry
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1. 2 conductors power cords
1.2.1. 3 conductors power cords
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2. Household appliances
1.2.2. Computers and consumer electronics
1.2.2. Medical devices
1.2.2. Iec auto-lock industry
1.2.2. Others
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1. 2 conductors power cords Market, 2011-2016
4.1. 3 conductors power cords Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2. 2 conductors power cords Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2. 3 conductors power cords Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1. Household appliances Market, 2011-2016
5.1. Computers and consumer electronics Market, 2011-2016
5.1. Medical devices Market, 2011-2016
5.1. Iec auto-lock industry Market, 2011-2016
Continued…..
