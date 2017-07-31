Appliance Power Cord - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Appliance Power Cord Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

A power cord, line cord, or mains cable is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltage—(generally 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).

The global Appliance Power Cord market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

2 conductors power cords

3 conductors power cords

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Volex

Electri-Cord

Feller

Americord

Quail Electronics

Interpower

William Campbell

StayOnline

Tripplite

MEGA

Longwell

HL TECHNOLOGY

Hongchang Electronics

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire & Cable

AURICH

I-SHENG

Queenpuo

Yunhuan Electronics

Yung Li

ShangYu Jintao

QIAOPU

Ningbo Chenglong

Fund Resources Group

Wengling Antong

YFC-BonEagle

Yaosheng

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical devices

Iec auto-lock industry

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

