Global LiDAR Market 2017 Size, Component, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

LiDAR Market

Executive Summary

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a surveying technology that measures distance using light in the form of a pulsed laser. Globally, government support and initiative, rise in the use of drones in various applications, and technological superiority of LiDAR providing increased efficiency and reduced human efforts are the prime growth drivers of global LiDAR market. In addition, increase in adoption of LiDAR in automotive sector and growing demand of LiDAR emerging economies such as China, India and others will create new opportunities for global LiDAR market. However, higher cost of the research and development, lack of awareness, and environmental concern are the key restraints for global LiDAR market.

This report identifies the global LiDAR market size in for the year 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for year 2021. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global LiDAR market.

Geographically North America dominated global LiDAR market, and Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing automotive industry, awareness among customer regarding the benefits, and government support in this region. Among all the applications, corridor mapping segment has the highest market share in global LiDAR market.

This report segments global LiDAR market on the basis of component, service & software, product, application, and regional market as follows:

LiDAR Market, By Component: LiDAR Laser Scanner, Navigation and Positioning, and Others

LiDAR Market, By Service & Software: LiDAR Data Processing, Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping and Modelling, and Others

LiDAR Market, By Product: Topography LiDAR, Bathymetric LiDAR, Mobile LiDAR, UAV LiDAR, Static LiDAR, and Others

The report has focused study on LiDAR market by basis of application such as: Environment, Exploration, Meteorology, Cartography, Corridor Mapping, Urban Planning, Engineering, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and Others

This report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets in each of the region

This report identifies all the major companies operating in the LiDAR market. Some of the major companies’ profiles in detail are as follows:

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Quantum Spatial (Aerometric, Inc.)

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

Trimble Navigation Limited

