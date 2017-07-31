Laboratory Information Management System Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global LIMS market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market

Description

LIMS automates a part of the laboratory system and can be of great importance in integrating laboratory operations like sub-processes, consolidating the results of tests, and thus speeding up the whole process of laboratory operations. LIMS can save a considerable amount of time and improve the level of data access for all stakeholders of any given project. LIMS software manages and tracks samples during testing and automates the laboratory processes. It also produces high-quality data in less time in contrast to the traditional laboratory management system.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LIMS market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of LIMS.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global LIMS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• LabWare

• LabVantage Solutions

• McKesson Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

• Agile Frameworks

• Attune Technologies

• Autoscribe Informatics

• Broughton Software

• Comp Pro Med

• Core Informatics

• EUSOFT

• HighPoint Solutions

• LabLynx LIMS

• Quartz Imaging Corporation

• Simple LIMS Software

• Techsol

• Timeless Medical Systems

Market driver

• Rise in chronic disease and aging population

Market challenge

• Issues with data migration from existing LIMS to new systems

Market trend

• Integration of LIMS with hospital information systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

