Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market: Worldwide Survey, Trends, Outlook, Overview and 2023 Forecast

Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market Information- by Type (Custard), Ingredient (Soy Milk, Rice Milk), Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Hain Celestial (U.S.), Cool Delight Desserts Ltd (U.K.), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Arla Foods (Denmark), Sunopta Inc. (Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on the Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market has been estimated to grow over 6.3% post 2023

Market Overview

Non-dairy frozen desserts are desserts made from plant based milk or lactose & casein free milk. Different food safety organizations in different regions has specified particular guidelines related to processing, ingredient content, food safety, freezing, and packaging which plays key role in Non-dairy frozen desserts market. Innovation in product development and improving formulation of Non-dairy frozen desserts is likely to boast the market growth during forecast period.

Competitive Analysis-

The major Key Players in Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market are:

• Hain Celestial (U.S.)

• Cool Delight Desserts Ltd (U.K.)

• Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

• Arla Foods (Denmark)

• Sunopta Inc. (Canada)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Unilever (U.K.)

The demand for non-dairy frozen desserts has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Market Forecast

Introduction of new innovative products with inclusion of healthy ingredients are supporting the growth of this market. Global Non-dairy frozen desserts market is mainly driven by urbanization, changing consumption pattern and rising demand for convenience food. Rise in disposable income and consumer preferences for ‘on-the-go’ foods is driving the sales of enriched, sugar free and low calories non-dairy frozen dessert. Moreover vegan diet trend due to various health issue & ethical factors will play a key role to grow Non-dairy frozen desserts market at CAGR of 6% during forecast period.

Downstream market Analysis-

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of dairy free and sugar free non-dairy frozen desserts are also encouraging the growth of the market. Non-dairy frozen desserts market is hugely influenced by food safety organizations which strictly monitors ingredient labelling, manufacturing process and packaging of non-dairy frozen desserts which is changing the dynamics of the market. Non-dairy frozen dessert products such as frozen yogurt will be highest growing segment and vegan ice cream will dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for products made from coconut milk & almond milk are estimated to be key driving force during the review period. Moreover, non-dairy desserts are mainly bought from supermarket and convenience store however busy lifestyle of people is supporting the sales of these products through online store which will change the future of overall retail network of non-dairy frozen desserts.

Regional Analysis

The global non-dairy frozen desserts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America region has major market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Increasing number of consumers suffering from lactose intolerant and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand for non-dairy frozen desserts in that particular region. Rising number of health cognizant and the growing demand for vegan on-the-go products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

