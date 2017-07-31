Cake Mix Industry Set for Rapid Growth and CAGR over 3.5% From 2016 to 2022

Market Research Future

Global Cake Mix Market Information- by cake type (Shortened Cake, Layer Cake), Flavor (Vanilla), Specialty Diet (Fat-Free) and Region Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Pillsbury (U.S.), Betty Crocker (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Inc (U.S.), ArrowheadMills (U.S.), Krusteaz (U.S.), The French Cake Company (France), Italdecor (Italy)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Global Cake Mix Market which is estimated to grow more than 3.5% after 2022

Market Overview

The increasing sale of cake mix is driven by the changing consumer’s preference. Increasing consumption of bakery products is directly supporting the sale of the product. The convenience usage has raised the consumption of cake mix amongst various regions of North America. This also has a positive influence on the market share of bakery products. Europe is one of the major markets for Cake Mix holding a major share. The less time of preparation of cakes and the stored flavors are also driving the market.

Competitive Analysis-

The Major Key Players in Cake Mix Market are:

• Pillsbury (U.S.)

• Betty Crocker (U.S.)

• Pinnacle Foods Inc (U.S.)

• ArrowheadMills (U.S.)

• Krusteaz (U.S.)

• The French Cake Company (France)

• Italdecor (Italy)

• RMIX Alimentos Saudáveis Ltda (Brazil)

• Sudem Cake Mix and Products A.S. (Turkey)

• Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (U.S.)

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2543

Market Forecast

Globally the Cake Mix market share in bakery industry is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by the rising consumption of cakes, pastries and other bakery products in the developed countries. The developing economic conditions of various regions are fueling up the market demand for bakery products. The unconventional flavor segments of cake mix are estimated to grow at a higher growth rate as people are growing more health conscious globally. Based on the easy-to-bake benefits of the product, the consumption of Cake Mix is anticipated to increase at a steady CAGR.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 3.5% of cake mix market during 2016-2022.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Cake Mix Market - Forecast to 2022”

Downstream Analysis-

Consumption of lemon flavored cake mix is increasing at a steady rate. Due to the increasing health awareness, cake mixes that is fat-free and contain low-fat is experienced to have high consumption rate as compared to others. Also, sugar-free cake mix segment is growing at a steady rate based on the shifting consumption pattern of the population. Vanilla and chocolate flavors are found to have a major market share and are estimated to dominate in the flavor segments in the given forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Cake Mix Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. U.S. is amongst the major producers of cake mixes. In the Europe region, France is one of the dominating countries for cake mix manufacture and exports the product in various other countries of Europe which include Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain and U.K. Raising usage of ready-to-bake products is supporting the growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region. Germany, China, U.S. and U.K. and Netherlands are the major importers of cake mix.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cake-mix-market-2543

Market Segmentation-

Global Cake Mix Market is segmented by cake-type, flavor, specialty-diet and region

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.