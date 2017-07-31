Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

RTLS in Sports Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market 2017 Global Analysis, Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market:

Executive Summary

A Real Time Location System (RTLS) is a technology which can track, identify, locate, position the geographical location of a target by using nodes or tags and readers in real time in real time. RTLS Sports is a growing application in recent years. RTLS is basically embedded in navigational systems which help to track the location. Most of the systems consist of wireless nodes such as badges and tags, which transfer the signals and readers receives the signals then providing the current location of the target. RTLS are based on wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, ultra-wide band (UWB), RFID and GPS. RTLS usage in sports in the current market is largely limited to use in indoor areas of applications due to low range; however, usage in outdoor applications is growing and will play a key role in the future.

RTLS in Sports market report provides a detailed analysis on the industry by Technologies, By Applications, By Components and by region. The market has been segmented by Component into Tags, Software, Sensor and Services.

Based on Technology RTLS market is divided into:

Active RFID

Bluetooth

WI-Fi

GPS

UWB

Zigbee

Passive RFID.

By Application the market has been segmented into:

Asset Tracking

Player Training Tracking

In-Game Player Tracking

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1653790-real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market-by-component-tags

Americas market is the biggest market in 2015 with revenue of $218 million followed by Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The growth can be highly attributed to the the improving economies and growing sports analytics market in this region. The evolution Sports Analytics has led to innovations in the RTLS Market leading to growing adoption of these systems.

The top five companies in the RTLS sports market include:

Statsports (U.K)

Quuppa (Finland)

Catapult Sports (Australia)

Zebra Technologies (U.S)

ChyronHego Corporation (U.S)

The methodology for estimating the RTLS in Sports Market has been highly dependent upon the area of application and technology utilized. A bottom-up approach was used to calculate and add up the sales from technology category and applications to get the global market numbers of these respective segments. In this method, the sales for each segment were calculated by taking into account the individual sales and installations as well as average price of each system. Post calculating the market for each technology type and application, a geographical split was done for Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The key parameters such as the penetration of RTLS are considered at country level to calculate the regional market sales by country.

Continued…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=site_user-USD&report_id=1653790